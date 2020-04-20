Magna Vista football coach Joe Favero estimates between 20 and 30 college coaches would typically come to Ridgeway on recruiting trips every spring.
While football teams are unable to get in the weight room or on the practice fields to get ready for the fall, there's another aspect of the high school game they're missing during this time. Rising seniors would typically be using this time to get to know college coaches and make an impression, and high school coaches would be having face-to-face meetings with recruiters to talk about their players.
Instead, high schools and colleges across the country are closed due to the coronavirus. College coaches are unable to travel, camps on college campuses are being canceled, and high school teams are unable to practice together. They're all now relying on relationships that have already been built and technology.
The month of May is one of the busiest months of the year for college recruiters. Patrick Henry, head football coach at Averett University in Danville, said he and his coaches usually wait until their own players have finished school for the year, then they use the middle of the month to go on the road for about two weeks. Dane Damron, head football coach at UVA-Wise, does much of the same, then the school will start having camps to bring high school players to campus in May, June, and July.
While coaches can't see players in person, they are still able to talk to them and get online. Both Henry and Damron said Hudl, a website where players and coaches can post highlight videos and game film, is becoming their biggest recruiting tool this spring.
Coaches have also set up Zoom video chat meetings, while also using old school methods like simply emailing or making phone calls.
“Almost every single high school that we deal with has Hudl and almost every single kid who is going through the process and going into their senior year has a highlight on Hudl,” Henry said. “When I first started coaching, and I'm sure some of the other coaches in the area can relate, you're on VHS tapes and things like that where sometimes it can be a little bit more difficult to get film, but everything is online now.”
“We can still talk to them, we can still watch their game film and talk to the high school coach, which is still, to me, the biggest part of it is actually watching the game film,” Damron said.
Patrick County football coach David Morrison said he's made sure to tell his players to take this time to study their film and work on their highlight tapes. He said he has quite a few seniors this fall who hope to play at the next level.
“We’ve still got guys that watch game film and they can put their highlight films together and things like that, and that’s kind of what we would tell our guys right now is, 'Hey don’t miss out on this opportunity,'” Morrison said. “They’ve got plenty of time right now so that’s one thing they can do to take advantage of this down time.”
Morrison said he's a bit worried about what his players will be missing by not being able to go to camps or play in 7-on-7 tournaments, but his hope is as long as they're proactive they can get past what they're missing.
“We’ve got a few guys that definitely have the potential to play at the next level and everything is kind of being put on hold right now,” Morrison said. “I know that the guys that we have that want to play at the next level will find a home because they’re pretty smart kids, they're tough kids, and they’re good players. So in a sense I feel like, yea they are missing out on some opportunities but I feel like if they want to pursue that there is definitely going to be a home for them next year somewhere.”
Damron said without the ability to go out on the road, relationships he and other recruiters already have with high school coaches is huge. UVA-Wise has three local players currently on its roster – one from Martinsville and two from Magna Vista.
“Football is still the one sport that’s really recruited where you still get a chance to have the relationship with the high school coach,” Damron said. “That’s big. The Commonwealth of Virginia is a huge state and our coaches have big areas throughout the state but I think they do a great job of maintaining a relationship with a coach if a new coach comes aboard.
”Recruiting is all about relationships.”
Henry said he and his staff have made sure to have a relationship with high school coaches throughout Virginia and North Carolina.
“That's what we're going to rely on, the relationship that we've established here of actual boots on the ground, getting into those school the past five or six years where we've established that report,” Henry said. “Right now we have a really good grasp on our recruiting areas, who the high school coaches are and how to get in touch with them fastest. So it'll just be systematically working through that through the month of May.”
Favero's Warriors have seen seven players commit to Division I schools to play in the last seven years, and they typically have a handful of players every year who move on to play in college. Favero said having the relationship he's made with colleges will help his team, but nothing makes up for the face-to-face interactions.
“I have had some reach out to me about how they're going to continue to do the evaluation period and talk about our kids, but it is going to be a little different because they can’t come by our spring workouts or stop by practice after school and see the kids,” Favero said.
“Usually in the spring they’ll come in, sit down, talk about all the kids. Sometimes they’ll come by after school and come through the weight room and walk on the practice field when we’re working out. So that’s not going to happen. It’ll be a little different, so we’re trying to put things together to help our kids get recruited a little differently.
“It’s going to be way different. Fortunately everybody is in the same boat, but you just kind of learn as you go, I guess.”
Henry and Damron both said that having highlight videos ready is important, but players also need to make sure they have their transcripts and test scores scores ready to share with coaches.
Once players have their information and film ready, they also need to be ready to talk at any time.
“Football is the vehicle that brings us together that starts the whole conversation, determining if a young man can play for us, but shortly there after we've got to make sure they're the right academic fit for us as well,” Henry said.
“When the phone rings answer it,” Damron said. “Hopefully they’ve done what they’re supposed to do in the classroom up until this point because the academics are still the biggest part of it. And just be proactive in what they’re doing.”
