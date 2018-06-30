Danville Braves win third straight in back-and-forth affair with Twins

“It’s not always going to be a nice clean game, a nice clean win but that’s what we’re here for,” said Danville Manager Barrett Kleinknecht. “We’re here to get better. I expect guys to make mistakes. We come back tomorrow and we try and fix them. The biggest thing is when we make mistakes just not show it. Try and let it roll off your back like water.”
The Braves took the 6-5 lead in the fifth inning after Zach Daniels came in to pitch in the top half of the inning. Daniels then came back out in the sixth and loaded the bases with two outs, but struck out the next batter to hold the lead.
Daniels earned the win, thanks in part to the work of Jake Higginbotham on the mound. Higginbotham worked the final three innings, allowing just one hit and struck out four to earn the save.
“Our plan was to let him (Higginbotham) go two and we look up and he’s got 25 pitches through two innings,” Kleinknecht said. “He’s a guy who wants the ball and it was nice for him to get in there and attack the strike zone. That’s the biggest thing we needed.”
The Twins got in front with one run in each of the first two innings on Braves starter Keith Weisenberger, but in his first professional start he calmed down and worked four innings allowing just the two runs.
Danville finally found some offense in the bottom of the third inning. Andrew Moritz got the rally started with a one-out double and immediately came around to score on a Greyson Jenista single. After a walk to Brendan Venter, Jenista looked to be caught too far off of second base, but the pickoff attempt soared into the outfield and he scored the tying run instead. The Braves took their first lead of the game when Ricardo Rodriguez singled home Brett Langhorne to make it 3-2.
The Twins threatened in the fourth inning with two outs when Ryan Jeffers lined a single to center field. Justin Dean, a night after making two sliding catches, came up throwing to the plate to gun down DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to end the inning with Danville still up 3-2.
“Plat of the game was that throw, and not only the throw, but the pick by (catcher Ricardo Rodriguez) and to stay in on that collision. He drops that and that’s a scored run and guys move up,” Kleinknecht said. “That play right there was able to get some momentum on our side and stop what could’ve been a big inning.”
The Twins came right back in the fifth and scored three runs to regain the lead without registering a hit. There were three walks, a hit batter and an error in the field to put Danville behind 5-3.
The lead didn’t last long, however, as the Braves responded with three runs of their own to regain the lead for good.
“Our guys know we can hit. We’re going to be tough outs at the plate. The biggest thing was getting a stop on defense. Once we were able to get that one big top and then next big stop on defense it kind of gets the momentum going for us.”
Jenista, who went 3-for-4 on the night, singled to lead off the inning. Brendon Venter drew a walk to follow Jenista and then Langhorne hit a bloop single to right field to score Jenista. After a walk by Rodriguez, Griffin Benson gave the Braves the lead with a two-run single to right-center after committing an error in the field in the top half of the inning.
“That’s what we’re looking for,” Kleinknecht said.
From there it was all about Higginbotham on the mound to close out a third straight win for Danville and a series win before Saturday’s series finale with Elizabethton.
“It will be really good if we’re able to get that next one it’ll be three in a row (this series), it’ll be nice going into the next series,” Kleinknecht said.
Danville (5-5) and Elizabethton (5-4) will wrap up the series Saturday night at 7 p.m.
Danville 6, Elizabethton 5
E – 1 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 – 5 9 2
D – 0 0 3 0 3 0 0 0 x – 6 10 3
Pitching:
Elizabethton
C. Suniaga 2.2IP, 4H, 3ER, 3BB, 3K
A. Cabezas (L, 0-1) 1.1IP, 4H, 3ER, 3BB, 1K
M. Gomez 3IP, 1H, 0R, 2BB, 6K
D. Molina 1IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 1K
Danville
K. Weisenberg 4IP, 6H, 2R, 1ER, 2BB, 1K
T. Riley .2IP, 0H, 3R, 2ER, 3BB, 1K
Z. Daniels (W, 1-0) 1.1IP, 2H, 0R, 2BB, 2K
J. Higginbotham (S, 1) 3IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 4K
Hitting:
Elizabethton
D. Keirsey Jr. 1-4, walk
L. Marrerro 0-4, walk, run scored
R. Jeffers 3-5, RBI
C. Williams 0-3, 2 walks, run scored
R. De La Torre 1-3, run scored
T. Casanova 2-4, double, 2 runs scored
C. Burns 0-3, walk
A. Weiss 1-1
A. Montesino 1-5, RBI
H. Lee 0-3, walk
A. Robles 0-1
Danville
J. Dean 0-5
A. Moritz 2-4, double, run scored
G. Jenista 3-4, RBI, 2 runs scored
B. Venter 0-3, 2 walks, run scored
B. Langhorne 2-5, 2 runs scored
R. Rodriguez 1-2, 2RBI
G. Benson 2-3, 2RBI
M. Meteja 0-3, walk
N. Shumpert 0-4