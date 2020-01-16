In a game between two defensive-minded squads, it was the Bulldogs of Martinsville that were able to hold off Dan River Thursday night in a 58-51 Region 2C win at Martinsville Middle School.
Dan River led by five early in the fourth before the Bulldogs started their comeback. Trailing 46-45 at the midway point in the quarter, Martinsville senior Troy Brandon knocked down two free throws that started a personal 5-0 run by the guard, and Martinsville wouldn't relinquish the lead the rest of the way.
Trailing by four with a minute to play, Dan River junior Robert Carter did his best to keep his team in the game, knocking down a contested 3-pointer at the top of the key to make the score 52-51. Carter had another shot in the lane that would have again made the lead one, but it was disallowed due to a violation call on a Wildcats teammate.
Brandon and Jahiem Niblett helped their team at the free throw line when it counted down the stretch, between them hitting six straight at the charity stripe to finish on a 6-0 run for the win.
Brandon was a perfect 12-12 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, and had 14 of his 22 points in the final frame. He and Niblett tied for a team-high in points. Niblett added 12 rebounds.
Carter led the Wildcats with 19 points and added five steals. Emanuel White and Zavihian Durant added 10 points each. White had four rebounds and three steals, and Durant had five rebounds.
Martinsville led 10-3 early thanks in part to 3-pointers by Brandon and Lemuel Jones, and despite the two teams tying twice in the second quarter the Bulldogs led 29-25 at the half.
Carter had six straight points in the third to give Dan River its first lead, 31-29. Martinsville had seven turnovers, including four Wildcats steals, in the third, and Dan River led 39-36 heading into the final quarter.
The two teams split both regular season meetings this season.
Martinsville improves to 8-4 riding a 4-game winning streak. They'll return home on Friday for a Piedmont District rivalry matchup against Bassett.
Dan River falls to 11-2 this season. They'll travel to Gretna on Friday for a 7 p.m. tip off.
