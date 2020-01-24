BOYS BASKETBALL
Bassett 50, Magna Vista 42
Bassett jumped out to a quick lead Friday night at Magna Vista, and held off a late charging Warriors in the second half for a 50-42 win in Ridgeway Friday night.
Darius Hairston led the Bengals with 16 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter. Hairston knocked down an off-balance jump shot at the buzzer to end the third quarter, and started the fourth much the same way to give the Bengals a 37-32 lead.
The Bengals led by as many as 11 in the fourth before the Warriors came storming back, thanks in part to the efforts of Ty Grant, who knocked down two free throws, a 3-pointer, and another layup to cut Bassett's lead to 46-42 with 1:41 to play. It was the only seven points Grant scored in the match.
Bassett knocked down their free throws when it counted in the final minute, and were 9-for-14 from the line in the fourth quarter.
Bradley Fuller added 11 points for the Bengals. Colin Cunningham led the way with six rebounds, and Dominic Gill had five steals.
Tyler Johnson led Magna Vista with nine points. Nycarius Gravely and Tavin Hairston had eight each.
Bassett improves to 2-11 on the year. They'll return home on Tuesday to take on G.W.-Danville at 7 p.m.
Magna Vista falls to 7-10. They'll get a week off before returning home next Saturday to take on Martinsville at 4:15 p.m.
BHS 17 6 12 15 - 50
MVHS 8 11 13 10 - 42
Bassett: D. Hairston 16; B. Fuller 11; T. Fuller 6; J. Ford 9; C. Cunningham 4; D. Gill 4
Magna Vista: T. Johnson 9; T. Hairston 8; N. Gravely 8; T. Grant 7; R. Johnson 6; D. Preston 2; J. Morris 2
Martinsville 69, Tunstall 47
Martinsville extended its current winning streak to seven games with a 69-47 road win over Tunstall Friday night.
Martinsville’s Troy Brandon led all scorers with 25 points. Jaheim Niblett added 19 points, Jeremiah Law and Jahil Martin scored six and Vontae Manns and Lemuel Jones scored five.
Jamison Graves led the Trojans with 18 points and was backed up by Jaylen Crews (12 points), D’dric Rogers (seven) and Majare Vincent (six).
The Bulldogs improve to 11-4 on the year. They'll return home on Tuesday for a match against the Piedmont District's top team, Halifax, at 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Martisnville 72, Tunstall 38
Every single player on Martinsville's roster scored at least four points in a 72-35 win over Tunstall Friday at Martinsville Middle School.
Janyia Benton led the Bulldogs with 26 points. Destiny Harris added 12 and Tanya Wade had 10.
Martinsville improves to 14-5 on the year. They'll go on the road Tuesday for a Piedmont District game at Halifax. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
THS 13 6 10 9 - 38
MHS 19 12 20 21 - 72
Martinsville: J. Benton 26; D. Harris 12; T. Wade 10, C. Valentine 7; N. Hairston 6; S. Gravely 6; L. Jamison 3; S. Boyd 2
Tunstall: K. Griffith 12; J. Crews 10; D. Porter 6; G. Elliott 5; M. Ritter 4; A. Barbour 1
Magna Vista 42, Bassett 21
Bassett kept Fridays home contest against Magna Vista close in the first half, but the Warriors pulled away in the second for a 42-21 win at Bassett High School.
Ta'Nashia Hairston led the Warriors with 21 points, and Mackenzie Hairston added 12.
Janaya Hairston led the Bengals with seven points.
Magna Vista extends its current win streak to 11 games, improving to 13-1. They'll take a week off before returning home next Saturday to take on Martinsville at 2:30 p.m.
Bassett (0-13) will travel to G.W.-Danville on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. contest.
MVHS 8 7 11 16 - 42
BHS 5 5 5 6 - 21
Magna Vista: T. Hairston 21; M. Hairston 12; S. Hairston 4; K. Hughes 3; C. Dillard 2
Bassett: J. Ross 7; L. Hall 4; K. Pitzer 4; G. Ratcliff 3; L. Flanagan 2; S. Witcher 1
Patrick County 49, Dan River 37 (Thursday)
Missy Hazard knocked down five 3-pointers to help Patrick County to a 49-37 win over Dan River in Stuart Thursday night.
Hazard finished with 21 points and added three assists in the win. Cougars senior Logan McGhee added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Abby Dillon had nine rebounds and seven blocks, and Gracelyn Hubbard had seven steals and four assists.
Patrick County picks up a crucial Region 2C win and improves to 10-6 on the year. They'll quickly take on Dan River again on Monday with a road contest at 7 p.m.
Carlisle 58, Forsyth Home Educators 32 (Thursday)
Carlisle picked up its third win in four games with a 58-32 road win over Forsyth Home Educators Thursday night.
Amara Harrell led the Lady Chiefs with 24 points, five rebounds, four assists, and five steals. Daisy Harris had 18 points, eight rebounds, and six steals, and Tay Giles had 14 points, three rebounds, and three assists.
Carlisle improves to 4-6 on the year. They'll went back on the road Friday to Eastern Mennonite. Results were not available.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dan River 78, Patrick County 41 (Thursday)
Patrick County dropped a region road contest Thursday, 78-41 to Dan River.
Lane Taylor and Gavin McGhee led the Cougars with eight points each.
Patrick County (0-14) will play Dan River again at home on Monday at 7 p.m.
PC: Lane Taylor 8, Gavin McGhee 8, Austin Walter 6, Ashton Diehl 5, Kevin Nester 4, Ben Hylton 4, Desmond McClain 2, Bryson Fulcher 2, Jonathan Norman 1, Krishal Somasundaram 1.
DR: Tavion Belcher 25, Jorden Price 14, Robert Carter Jr. 9, Ethan Lewis 9, Tracy Glass 7, Tyler Gammon 5, Quinton Gunn3, B.J. Averett 2, Emmanuel White 2, Xavier Luck 2.
