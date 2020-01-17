BOYS BASKETBALL
Martinsville 74, Bassett 50
Martinsville duo Troy Brandon and Jahiem Niblett got the home crowd on their feet in the opening minutes of Friday's game against Bassett, and carried the Bulldogs to a 74-50 victory over Bassett.
Brandon finished the night with 24 points, and Niblett added 14 in the win.
Brandon opened the scoring with a 3-pointer on the Bulldogs opening possession. A minute later Niblett grabbed a steal, took it the length of the floor and threw down a huge 1-handed dunk that got all the Martinsville fans and team on their feet.
Niblett got in a bit of foul trouble early, picking up his third early in the second quarter, forcing him to the bench.
Martinsville led throughout, though the Bengals kept it close early. Dominic Gill had a layup and made the subsequent free throw to help the Bengals cut the lead to 16-14 with six minutes until halftime.
The Bulldogs responded to Gills' 3-point play by finishing the second quarter on a 16-4 run that featured a 4-point play by Brandon, and a made free throw by Ja'Queze Hairston and offensive rebound and putback by Vontae Manns to go up by double digits for the first time.
Martinsville led 32-20 at the half, and extended that lead in the third by starting on a 10-2 run.
Brandon and Jeremiah Law both knocked down 3-pointers early in the fourth to extend the Bulldogs's lead to 22, and Manns had another offensive rebound and layup to make the lead 70-40 in the final minutes.
Manns added eight points, six of which came immediately after offensive boards. The Bulldogs senior added six rebounds. Lemuel Jones had nine points. Martinsville was 14/22 from the free throw line.
Gill led the Bengals with 16 points and seven rebounds. Darius Hairston had 11 points and Jaxon Ford had 10. The Bengals were 20/29 from the foul line.
Martinsville extends its current winning streak to five games and improve to 9-4 on the year. They'll return home on Tuesday to take on Patrick County at 7 p.m.
Bassett falls to 1-11. They'll go back on the road Saturday to take on Blacksburg at 2:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Patrick County 56, G.W.-Danville 47
Aided by 21 points from Sierra Hubbard, Patrick County’s girls basketball team defeated George Washington High School 56-47 Friday evening.
The teams had been jockeying for position in the muddled middle tier of the Piedmont District, but the Cougars got back to 3-3 in the district with the victory. They also snapped a three-game losing streak and got back to 7-7 overall.
The Eagles, meanwhile, dropped to 2-5 in the Piedmont and 3-13 overall.
Hubbard only scored during the second and third quarters, but it was enough to help lift Patrick County to victory. Her teammates found her on inbounds plays and entry passes to the post that allowed her to get position around the rim. She scored 14 points in the second quarter and her remaining seven in the third.
Patrick County led 13-10 after the first quarter and 35-23 at halftime. The Cougars led by as many as 14 points in the second half before ultimately winning by nine.
Nyasia Lanier led the Eagles with 15 points. Curtasja Brooks followed with 13 points, and DeAnna Saunders added 10. Amonie Blackwell scored four points, Damiehja Darden scored three and DaiZuane Giggetts added two.
For the Cougars, Missy Hazard hit three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, and Abigail Epperson scored eight points. Jordan Haas and Gracelyn Hubbard each supplied four points, Abby Dillon added three and Logan McGhee had two.
Martinsville 49, Bassett 18
For the second straight night, Martinsville senior Destiny Harris knocked down five 3-pointers. On Friday she scored a game-high 15 points to help the Bulldogs to a 49-18 road win over Bassett.
Ciara Valentine and Janyia Benton scored 10 points each for the Bulldogs. Everyone on Martinsville's roster scored at least four points.
Gracie Ratcliffe led Bassett with eight points.
Martinsville improves to 12-4 on the year. They'll go back on the road Tuesday to take on Patrick County at 7 p.m.
Bassett falls to 0-13. They'll return home on Saturday to take on Blacksburg at 6:30 p.m.
Magna Vista 64, Halifax 53
Two Warriors passed the 20-point scoring mark to help Magna Vista to a 64-53 home win.
Ta'Nashia Hairston scored 29 points and Ja'Liah Wilson had 21 with seven rebounds to lead the Warriors. SaNai Hairston added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Magna Vista improves to 12-1 on they ear. They'll return home to take on G.W.-Danville on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
