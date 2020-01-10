GIRLS BASKETBALL
Magna Vista 50, Patrick County 43
After trailing by four heading into halftime, Magna Vista's girls basketball team found a new energy and intensity in the third quarter to erase the deficit and come away with a 50-43 win over Patrick County in Stuart.
Patrick County led 30-26 at the half, but the Warriors quickly tied the score and turned it in their favor on a made free throw by Ta'Nashia Hairston. That was part of a 9-0 run by the team to open the frame. The Cougars didn't score their first points in the third quarter until 5:30 had passed.
Patrick County had 11 turnovers in the third quarter, including seven steals by Magna Vista. The Warriors led 41-34 after three quarters, and held that lead the rest of the way.
Hairston finished with a game-high 29 points. Teammate Ja'Liah Wilson added 14 points, 11 steals, and seven rebounds.
Sierra Hubbard had 23 points for the Cougars.
Magna Vista improves to 10-1 on the year. They'll return home on Tuesday to take on Tunstall at 7 p.m.
Patrick County falls to 6-5. They'll return home on Tuesday to take on Halifax County at 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Magna Vista 76, Patrick County 33
Magna Vista came away with a decisive home win over Patrick County Friday night, 75-33 in Ridgeway.
Spencer Hairston led the way with 15 points, one of three Warriors to reach double-digits. Courdae Gravely added 12 points and Wil Gardner had 10.
Patrick County was led by Austin Walter who had 12 points.
Magna Vista improves to 7-7 on the year. They'll go on the road to Tunstall on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.
Patrick County falls to 0-11 on the year. They'll travel to Halifax County on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. contest.
