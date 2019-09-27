Dryus Hairston threw four touchdown passes, and Louis Taylor found the endzone three times to lead Magna Vista in a rout of rival Martinsville, 62-0 in Ridgeway.
Hairston threw for a season-high 211 yards on 12-for-14 passing. Isaac Ellison, Ty Grant, Taylor, and Drew Santoemma each had touchdown catches. Grant had two catches for a team-high 79 yards. Santoemma and Tyler Johnson had four catches each for 45 and 44 yards, respectively.
Taylor's lone catch was for a 39-yard touchdown. The Warriors senior running back added two rushing touchdowns and 74 yards on eight carries.
Friday's was the first shutout for the Warriors defense this season, and came on a true team effort. Tavion Gravely had a fumble return for a touchdown. Trimon Holland had a fumble recovery and a sack. Freddie Roberts and Jordan Dodson each had an interception. LanTa Estes had a fumble recovery, and Dorian Green and Takoma Kidd each had a sack.
Magna Vista's other two touchdowns came on a punt return by Dekavis Preston, and a 22-yard run by Kylan Brown.
The win for the Warriors was the 100th in the 12 year career for head coach Joe Favero. The school presented Favero with a commemorative game ball in a ceremony following the final whistle.
Magna Vista improves to 4-1 on the season. They'll go on the road to Tunstall next Friday for a 7 p.m. contest.
Martinsville falls to 0-5 on the year. They'll return home on Friday to take on Patrick County at 7 p.m.
BASSETT 25, PATRICK COUNTY 16
Ja'Ricous Hairston threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead Bassett to a 25-16 win over Patrick County in Stuart Friday.
Hairston was 3-for-7 passing for 86 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He added 37 yards rushing on eight carries.
Hairston's touchdown pass was for 69-yards to Demetrius Gill, who finished the night with three catches for 86 yards.
Kevon Smith had 17 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown for the Bengals.
Bassett's defense held Patrick County to 205 total yards of offense, all on the ground. Bengals junior Dae'Shawn Penn rushed for 101 yards on 21 carries, pushing him over the 1,000 yards mark for the season.
Will Sprowl rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars.
Bassett improves to 3-2 on the year. They'll return home on Friday to take on Halifax County at 7 p.m.
Patrick County falls to 2-3 on the year. They'll go on the road to Martinsville on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.