TUNSTALL 12, MARTINSVILLE 7
Tunstall's Fredrick Arthurs scored a 1-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal for the game-winning touchdown in a 12-7 win over Martinsville in Ringgold.
Tunstall got possession late in the fourth after Grant Elliott grabbed an interception and ran it down to the 4-yard line. The Bulldogs' defense held the Trojans for four plays, and thought they came up with the fourth down stop, but a conversation with the referees revealed that Tunstall called a timeout before the start of the fourth play, giving them one more chance to get in the endzone.
The Trojans handed the ball to Arthurs, a 6-foot-3 offensive lineman who stepped into the end zone with ease to give Tunstall its first lead of the game.
Martinsville scored first midway through the second quarter on a 5-yard run by Jahil Martin, the completion of a short drive that started after Zion Adams recovered a Tunstall fumble on the 22-yard line.
The Bulldogs defense did well to keep the Trojans at bay, holding them to just 212 total yards of offense. Cameron Roundtree also recovered a fumble and Jaylen Finney had an interception.
But Martinsville's offense struggled to get anything going throughout the night. They punted on two of their four first half possessions, and turned the ball over on three of their five second half drives.
Martinsville had just 171 total yards of offense.
Martin had eight carries for 39 yards for the Bulldogs. Jeremiah Law rushed eight times for 41 yards to lead Martinsville.
The Bulldogs fall to 0-9 on the year. They'll finish the season on Friday night at home against G.W.-Danville.
Tunstall 12, Martinsville 7
MHS 0 7 0 0 - 7
THS 0 6 0 6 - 12
Scoring summary:
Second quarter:
MHS 4:47 - J. Martin 5 run (XP good)
THS 0:19 - H. Long 1 run (XP miss)
Fourth quarter:
THS 3:07 - F. Arthurs 1 run (2 pt no good)
Individual stats:
Martinsville
Rushing: Jeremiah Law 8/41; Jahil Martin: 8/39, TD; Rashaun Dickerson: 7/37; Zion Adams 6/24; Delvin Roberts 3/21
Passing: R. Dickerson 1/6, 9yd, 2INT
Receiving: Khalil Niblett 1/9
Tunstall
Rushing:Hunter Long 19/66, TD; Jamison Graves 15/46; William Blackwell 3/28; Damoni Hairston 1/7; Jalan Troy 3/5; Donovan Dickerson 3/3
Passing: Jamison Graves 7/11, 57 yds, INT
Receiving: Donovan Dickerson 2/19; Ethan Broyles 2/16; Brandon Jamison 1/10; Grant Elliott 1/8; Hunter Long 1/-4
PATRICK COUNTY 27, HALIFAX COUNTY 8
Will Sprowl rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another to lead Patrick County to a home win over Halifax County in the Cougars' final game of the season.
Sprowl rushed for 72 yards on 20 carries. His lone completed pass for a 74-yard touchdown pass to Chris Drewery.
With a late season bye, Friday was the final game of the season for the Cougars, who finish the year 5-5, their best record since 2009. Patrick County came into Week 10 as the No. 8 ranked team in Region 2C.
The win over Class 4 Halifax more than likely not only guarantees the Cougars a playoff spot, but could move them up further in the standings.
