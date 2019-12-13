GIRLS BASKETBALL
Patrick County 45, North Stokes 17
Thirty-three rebounds, 21 on the offensive boards, helped Patrick County take control of Friday's game in Stuart against North Stokes. The Cougars jumped out to a quick lead and carried it the rest of the way to a 45-17 win.
The Cougars' defense held the Vikings to four points in the first quarter, two in the second, and three in the third. North Stokes didn't make a single shot from the field in the third quarter.
Sierra Hubbard led Patrick County with 15 points and nine rebounds. Abby Dillon had seven points with five rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. Jordan Hass and Missy Hazard had six points each, and Logan McGhee had four points with five rebounds.
The Cougars improve to 3-2 on the year. They'll go on the road on Tuesday to Martinsville for a 7 p.m. game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Martinsville 62, Dan River 28
Three players reached double-digits to help Martinsville defeat Dan River 62-28 Friday night at Martinsville Middle School.
Ciara Valentine led the Bulldogs with 17 points. Destiny Harris added 15 and Leighton Jamison had 10.
Martinsville improves to 3-1 on the year. They'll return home on Tuesday to take on Patrick County at 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Stokes 63, Patrick County 43
North Stokes had a slight 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter Friday night in Stuart, but a big run by the Vikings in the second quarter helped the team take a lead they wouldn't relinquish in a 63-43 victory over Patrick County.
The two teams tied three times in the first quarter, and exchanged the lead twice in the second. After an offensive rebound and putback by Patrick County's Carson Merriman, and a layup and free throw by Desmond McClain cut North Stokes's lead to two midway through the second, the Vikings responded with a 17-2 run to end the quarter and take a 39-22 lead at the half.
McClain led the Cougars with 11 points. Bryson Fulcher added six. Eleven Patrick County players reached the scoreboard.
Patrick County falls to 0-4 on the year. They'll return home on Tuesday to take on Martinsville at 7 p.m.
