Magna Vista defeated G.W.-Danville to take control of the top spot in the Piedmont District, Patrick County finished its season with an upset win over Halifax, and Martinsville’s late game struggles hit again on the road at Tunstall.
Here’s a bit of what we learned from all three local games Friday night on the gridiron.
Magna Vista back on top
The final three weeks of the season looked to be an extremely tough stretch for Magna Vista, with a home game against a talented Halifax squad and road contests against perennial power G.W.-Danville, and heated rival Bassett.
With a loss to the Comets a week ago, the end of the season looked to be even tougher for the Warriors, especially against a G.W. squad that was previously unbeaten in the Piedmont District.
Magna Vista bounced back when they needed to with a decisive 28-14 win over the Eagles in Danville Friday night.
“It was a huge rebound. We didn’t play well last week, and I think the whole group was a little embarrassed about it,” Magna Vista head coach Joe Favero said after the game. “Tonight we played much better. We’ve got a great group of seniors, and I think they really led us tonight.”
The win gives Magna Vista (7-2) an identical 4-1 record in the Piedmont District with G.W., meaning a win over Bassett Friday night would give the Warriors a first PD championship in three years.
The Warriors held the Eagles to their lowest points total this season. G.W. came into the game averaging more than 40 points per game.
“The defense can ball,” said Magna Vista quarterback Dryus Hairston. “They put us in a great position every time.”
Patrick County finishes season on high note
With a bye the final week of the season, Friday’s game against Halifax was the final game of the season for Patrick County. But, thanks to a 27-8 win over the Comets, it will serve as a true bye week, because the Cougars are likely to get in to the Region 2C playoffs.
Patrick County was the No. 8 seed going into Friday’s game.
The Cougars held VHSL Class 4 Halifax to fewer than 10 points for just the second time this season. The win gives Patrick County a 5-5 record, their most wins since going 5-5 in 2009. It was also the first time in school history PC defeated the Comets.
Bulldogs bounced in fourth quarter again
For the second straight game, Martinsville held a lead in the final minutes of a game before letting it slip away.
Two weeks ago, Martinsville led Bassett 27-12 in the fourth quarter before the Bengals came back for a 36-27 win.
Friday, Martinsville had a 7-6 lead over Tunstall with less than 4 minutes to play before the Trojans scored the game winning touchdown on fourth-and-goal for the 12-7 win.
Tunstall got possession late in the fourth after Grant Elliott grabbed an interception and ran it down to the 4-yard line. The Bulldogs' defense held the Trojans for four plays, and thought they came up with the fourth down stop, but a conversation with the referees revealed that Tunstall called a timeout before the start of the fourth play, giving them one more chance to get in the end zone.
The Trojans handed the ball to Fredrick Arthurs, a 6-foot-3 offensive lineman, who stepped into the end zone with ease to give Tunstall its first lead of the game.
Martinsville scored first midway through the second quarter on a 5-yard run by Jahil Martin, the completion of a short drive that started after Zion Adams recovered a Tunstall fumble on the 22-yard line.
The Bulldogs' defense did well to keep the Trojans at bay, holding them to just 212 total yards of offense. Cameron Roundtree also recovered a fumble and Jaylen Finney had an interception.
But Martinsville's offense struggled to get anything going throughout the night. They punted on two of their four first half possessions, and turned the ball over on three of their five second half drives.
Martinsville had just 171 total yards of offense.
The Bulldogs fall to 0-9 on the year.
Hairston has bounce back week
Last week against Halifax, Magna Vista junior quarterback Dryus Hairston fumbled three times and threw two interceptions. Friday against G.W.-Danville he got back on track, throwing for three touchdowns and running for another, while also converting a 2-point conversion. He had two touchdowns in the final nine minutes of play.
Hairston has now thrown 17 touchdowns this season, and rushed for three more.
Sprowl picks up the slack for Cougars
Patrick County will likely be without star running back Dae’Shawn Penn for the rest of the season after Penn suffered an ankle injury last week against Tunstall. In his absence, quarterback Will Sprowl rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another in Friday’s win over Halifax.
It’s the second week in a row Sprowl had three rushing touchdowns. He has four games this season in which he ran for more than one touchdown. He’s tied with Penn for a team-high 12 rushing touchdowns, and has four others through the air.
Next week
The annual Smith River Classic comes to Bassett next Friday for the Bengals to take on Magna Vista at 7 p.m.
Martinsville will finish the season at home on Friday against G.W.-Danville at 7 p.m.
