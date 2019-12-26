Dan River High School made quick work of Holy Cross Regional Catholic School on Thursday, picking up a win in the opening round of the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic at George Washington High School.
Following a weeklong break from games, the Wildcats opened the contest on an 11-0 run and eventually built a lead that swelled into the 40s before finally winning 76-34. They led 21-3 after the first quarter and 41-16 at halftime.
“It was great to see because we haven’t really been practicing over the break,” junior forward Tavion Belcher said. “We came out here and had a great game.”
Belcher and fellow junior Robert Carter spearheaded the offensive fireworks among the starters with 17 and 10 points, respectively, but 11 Wildcats scored in all.
“It’s important because down the stretch (of the season) we’re going to need to take breaks and rest up, and it’s great that we have guys off the bench that score and provide for us,” Belcher said.
NJ Sutkin entered as a reserve and went on to score 11 points, Isaac Farmer supplied nine points, Jordan Price added seven, Ethan Lewis tallied six and Xavier Luck and Brian Averett each registered five points. Emmanuel White, Quinton Gunn and Tyler Gammon all scored two points.
TJ Calloway and Nick Gravely scored 12 and eight points, respectively, to lead the Gaels, but nobody else scored more than four points.
Dan River’s defense forced Holy Cross into a few wild shots and more than a few turnovers en route to the big win.
Green Run powers through Westover
In the first game of the evening session at the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic, Green Run High School from Virginia Beach registered an 80-23 win over Westover Christian Academy at George Washington High School.
Twelve players scored for the Stallions, led by junior Jacob Cooper’s 15 points. Junior Jaiden McIntosh added 11 points, and classmate George Wilson added 10.
For Westover, freshman Josh Lewis and senior Jezekiah Morris each scored six points to lead the Bulldogs. Senior Dawson Booth scored five points.
Green Run scored 15 or more points in every quarter, while Westover never scored more than 10 in any quarter.
Green Run advances to play Magna Vista at 6 p.m. Friday. Westover, meanwhile, will face Carlisle School at 1 p.m. Friday.
GW, Faith Christian face off
Faith Christian School, from Roanoke, and host George Washington tipped off at 8 p.m. Thursday and finished after the print deadline. Check online for more updates from the day’s final game.
“We didn’t know anything about them coming in,” Belcher said. “We just went out and played our basketball and came out with the win.”
Martinsville girls basketball downs Morehead
Destiny Harris scored 18 points to lead four Bulldogs in double figures on Thursday, helping the Martinsville girls basketball team to a 68-37 victory at Morehead High School.
Leighton Jamison scored 14, Savasia Boyd added 12 and Nakiyah Hairston supplied 11 in the Bulldogs’ win.
Martinsville returns to action at 3 p.m. Friday against McMichael High School.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
