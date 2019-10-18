Bassett scored 24 points in the fourth quarter Friday night for a 36-27 comeback road win over Martinsville.
Trailing 27-12 heading into the final frame, Bassett started it's comeback trail going 98 yards in six plays and finishing with a 24-yard touchdown from Ja'Ricous Hairston to Keshaun Valentine. Kevon Smith ran in the 2-point conversion to cut Martinsville's lead to seven.
Three minutes later, Smith found the end zone twice more. Once from four yards out for a touchdown, and again for a 2-point conversion to give Bassett its first lead, 28-27 with 5:07 to play.
The Bengals forced a 4-and-out by Martinsville and regained possession in the red zone, and Smith again found the end zone and converted another 2-point conversion to go up nine with 3:36 remaining.
Martinsville jumped out to an early lead thanks to three forced fumbles on the Bengals' first three possessions. Jaylen Finney recovered the first fumble and ran it back 92 yards for the opening score.
Jahil Martin added a 4-yard touchdown run, and Rashaun Dickerson found Khalil Niblett for a 22-yard score to put the Bulldogs up 20-0 with six minutes remaining in the first half.
Bassett answered with a 16-yard touchdown run by Simeon Walker-Muse, but it was followed by another Martin touchdown, this time on a 49-yard run.
Smith scored from 4-yards out to bring the score to 27-12 just before the half.
Smith finished the night with 198 yards rushing, three touchdowns, and a fumble. Elijah Stokes added 106 yards rushing and 48 receiving on 7 catches. Walker-Muse had 101 with a touchdown and a fumble. Hairston threw for 86 yards on 9-for-11 passing with a touchdown.
Martin had 134 yards rushing with two touchdown for the Bulldogs. Dickerson was 3-for-9 passing for 56 yards a touchdown.
Bassett (5-3) will return home next week to take on G.W.-Danville at 7 p.m.
Martinsville (0-8) will have a bye next week.
Other score:
Magna Vista 41, Patrick County 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.