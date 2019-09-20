FRANKLIN COUNTY 40, MAGNA VISTA 26
Franklin County scored a 97-yard touchdown on the opening kickoff Friday in Ridgeway, and never relinquished the lead on the way to a 40-26 win over Magna Vista.
The Eagles scored twice in the first quarter, and Magna Vista quickly responded both times. Franklin County took a 21-14 lead midway through the second quarter on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Josh Luckett to Jacob Stockton.
The Warriors had a touchdown that could have tied the score heading into the half when Dryus Hairston found Louis Taylor in motion for a 44-yard score, but an illegal shift penalty called the touchdown back, and a play later the Warriors were forced to punt and go into the half down a score.
Franklin County forced a 3-and-out by the Warriors to the start the second half and quickly drove down the field. The Eagles first scored on a 34-yard pass from Luckett to Stockton, but it was called back for a penalty. That didn't stop the Eagles momentum. Three plays later they found the endzone for real on a 38-yard pass from Luckett to Ke'Shaun Wright to go up 28-14.
Magna Vista cut the lead to two after a 4-yard touchdown by run by Taylor, and a 2-yard run by Hairston just before the start of the fourth quarter. A 2-point conversion attempt that would have tied the score came up short.
Magna Vista looked like they were shifting momentum in their favor, recovering an onside kick attempt on the ensuing kickoff. But Franklin County took momentum right back after recovering a fumble and taking it 50 yards for a score that put the game away.
Franklin County finished the scoring midway through the fourth on another touchdown from Luckett to Stockton, this time for 10 yards.
Luckett finished the night with 189 yards passing on a 7-for-13 passing night. Jayron Smith, who scored the opening touchdown, finished with 114 yards rushing.
Hairston was 13-for-22 passing for 185 yards. Taylor finished the night with three rushing touchdowns and 57 yards rushing.
The loss is Magna Vista's first of the season. They fall to 3-1 on the year, and will return home on Friday to take on rival Martinsville at 7 p.m.
PATRICK COUNTY 28, NORTH STOKES 14
Dae'Shawn Penn had touchdowns of 52 and 45 yards to help Patrick County to a 28-14 win over North Stokes in North Carolina.
Penn finished the night with 284 yards rushing on 28 carries, and had three touchdowns. The Cougars other score came courtesy of Carson Merriman, who had 62 yards rushing on 12 carries.
Will Sprowl had six carries for 93 yards, and Jonny Crowel had four carries for 22 yards.
North Stokes led 14-7 after the first quarter, and the Cougars scored a touchdown in each of the second, third, and fourth quarters for the comeback win.
Patrick County improves to 2-2 on the year. They'll return home on Friday to take on Bassett at 7 p.m.
OTHER SCORES:
Bassett 28, Dan River 19
Chatham 35, Martinsville 21
