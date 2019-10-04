Patrick County scored three early touchdowns on short fields after Martinsville special teams mistakes, and held on in the second half for a 27-19 victory over the Bulldogs Friday night in Martinsville.
Martinsville attempted an onside kick on the opening kickoff, but couldn't convert, giving the Cougars a short field to start the game. They finished the drive with a 1-yard quarterback sneak touchdown run by Will Sprowl.
Midway through the second, Martinsville attempted a fake punt that was intercepted by Patrick County's Kase Leftwich. The Cougars again took advantage, driving down the field and scoring on a 7-yard touchdown by Dae'Shawn Penn.
Martinsville's ensuing possession saw them lose two back-to-back first down runs to penalties. The Bulldogs were penalized on three straight plays, and muffed the punt on fourth down, giving Patrick County possession on the 34-yard line.
Sprowl found Jonny Crowell on the first play to take a 21-0 lead.
The Bulldogs answered with a long drive that included a 16-yard pass from Rashaun Dickerson to Khalil Niblett, and finished with a 4-yard touchdown run by Zion Adams one minute before the end of the half.
Adams recovered the Bulldogs' onside kick attempt, and Dickerson had a 15-yard run and a 19-yard pass to Adams to put Martinsville on the 1-yard line with 1 second remaining in the half.
The Cougars brought Dickerson down in the backfield to go into half up 14.
Martinsville carried momentum into the second half, scoring on the opening drive on a 16-yard run by Adams.
But another onside kick attempt failed, again giving Patrick County a short field that they would again use to their advantage. Sprowl accounted for his third TD of the night on a 7-yard run to go up 27-13 just before the end of the third quarter.
After converting on fourth-and-2, Martinsville scored once more on a 3-yard pass from Dickerson to Jahil Martin to make it a one possession game with 5:26 remaining.
Patrick County turned it over on downs at midfield on the next possession, setting up a final drive by the Bulldogs. A fumble, a 9-yard run by Dickerson, and an incomplete pass was all the Cougars' defense would allow on the final drive to hold on for the win.
Patrick County improves to 3-3 on the year. They'll return home on Friday to take on G.W.-Danville at 7 p.m.
Martinsville falls to 0-6. They'll go on the road to Halifax on Friday for a 7 p.m. contest.
OTHER SCORES:
Magna Vista 56, Tunstall 3
Halifax 25, Bassett 15
