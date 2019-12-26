Much like their meeting last week, a 47-30 win for Magna Vista over George Washington, the Warriors again overwhelmed the host Eagles on Thursday morning to open the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic at George Washington High School.
Buoyed by 20 points from sophomore guard TaNashia Hairston, Magna Vista registered a 54-26 win to open the post-Christmas tournament.
“We just played together and moved the ball well,” Hairston said.
Seniors Mackenzie Hairston and Ciara Dillard added 13 and six points, respectively, to contribute to a well-rounded performance by the Warriors. Every Magna Vista player that entered the game scored at least one basket.
“When we get some people who aren’t traditionally used to scoring the basketball more comfortable with those shots,” Warriors head coach Kyana Smith said, “they weren’t afraid to shoot the ball. That’s something that will benefit us down the road to add a little more depth.”
Senior Curtasja Brooks led the Eagles with nine points. She was backed up by Deanna Saunders with eight and Nyasia Lanier with six.
GW struggled to get into much of an offensive rhythm throughout the game, a common issue during the season to this point. Further, the Eagles were exposed defensively.
“We gave them a lot of opportunities for second shots, just not being in position and allowing them to get into our gaps,” Eagles head coach Deauti Harris said.
GW will complete its play in the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic with an 11 a.m. meeting with Faith Christian on Friday. Magna Vista will face Faith Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday.
