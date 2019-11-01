A matchup between the top two teams in the Piedmont District highlights this week's slate of high school football games.
Magna Vista will travel to Danville to take on G.W.-Danville, while Martinsville will also go on the road to take on winless Tunstall. Patrick County is the lone home squad this week. The Cougars will play their final game of the season against Halifax in Stuart. Bassett has a late season bye.
Here's a look at all three games tonight:
Magna Vista (6-2) at G.W.-Danville (6-2)
History: G.W. has won the last two meetings, including a 33-12 victory last season.
What to watch: As has become the case for the better part of the last decade, the Piedmont District championship this year looks to go through either G.W.-Danville or Magna Vista. The Eagles are currently atop the conference standings with a 4-0 record, while the Warriors are a game behind at 3-1.
Magna Vista comes into this game with an extra hunger after a 20-14 loss to Halifax a week ago, a game in which the Warriors committed five turnovers and had two punts blocked. It was the most turnovers the Warriors had committed in a game this season.
The Warriors defense has continued to show its strength. They forced two fumbles and had another interception against Halifax last week. Magna Vista has allowed just 97 points in eight games this season. Last week was just the second time a team has scored 20 points against them.
Magna Vista will have its hands full against a high-powered G.W. squad that is scoring more than 47 points per game this year. The Eagles, led by senior running back Wesley Graves and senior wide receiver Shawn Watlington, have scored at least 50 points five times this season.
The Eagles' only lossses this season were a 45-42 loss to Dinwiddie the first week of the season, and a 49-15 loss to E.C. Glass on October 4.
G.W. is allowing opponents to score more than 27 points per game this season.
Magna Vista held steady to the No. 4 spot in the Region 3D playoffs this week behind Lord Botetourt (8-0), Northside (6-2), and Hidden Valley (5-3). With the top four teams getting home games in the first round of the playoffs, the Warriors seemed locked in to at least open the postseason in "The Hole" with a better than four point lead over No. 5 Abingdon.
G.W.-Danville is ranked No. 4 in Region 4D.
Martinsville (0-8) at Tunstall (0-8)
History: Tunstall has won five of the last seven meetings, including a 27-13 win last year.
What to watch: Martinsville likely comes into Friday's contest at Tunstall with extra motivation. Not only is a game against a winless Trojans team the Bulldogs' best chance to avoid an 0-10 season, but Martinsville is also coming off of a bye week after playing their best game of the season in a 36-27 loss to Bassett, a game they led by 15 points in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs showed their early game defensive prowess against the Bengals, recovering four fumbles and holding the Bengals to 12 points in the first three quarters. Martinsville's defense should have another chance to shine against Tunstall, a team averaging just over 14 points per game this season. The Trojans have only scored more than 20 points twice this season.
Tunstall's defense is allowing opponents to score more than 40 points per game this season.
Halifax County (6-2) at Patrick County (4-5)
History: Halifax has won every meeting against Patrick County in the six year history of the two teams playing one another.
What to watch: Thanks to a schedule that put the Cougars' bye the last week of the season, Patrick County has just one more chance to collect as many points as possible to try to maintain a spot in the Region 2C playoffs. The Cougars are currently ranked No. 8 in the region, with the top 8 teams making the postseason.
PC is in a virtual tie with No. 9 Fort Chiswell (4-5), a team that will also wrap up the regular season this week at home against Graham (6-2). The Cougars are just 0.3 points behind No. 7 ranked Chatham.
A win by Patrick County Friday against Halifax would go a long way in helping the Cougars gain more ground to feel comfortable the final week of the season. A win won't be easy though against a Halifax squad coming off of a 20-14 win over Magna Vista.
Halifax is currently ranked third in the Region 4D playoffs, a spot ahead of fellow Piedmont District school G.W.-Danville.
The Comets are scoring nearly 28 points per game this season, while allowing nearly 22. Their only losses were a 28-7 loss to Jefferson Forest Week 3, and a 62-27 loss to G.W. two weeks ago.
