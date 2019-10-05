Friday's win over Martinsville was big for Patrick County in more ways than one.
Not only did the 27-19 win bring the Cougars back to .500 on the year, it was also the team's first region victory since moving down to VHSL Class 2 this season.
“It was important for us... we had to get the job done today,” said Cougars running back Dae'Shawn Penn.
“It's huge for us to come out with this win,” Patrick County head coach David Morrison said. “Especially having a young team like we've got. Every win is a big win, but this one especially is a huge win for us going into a new region this year and knowing we come down here to Martinsville this year... It's just a really big win for our kids.”
Patrick County scored three early touchdowns on short fields after Martinsville special teams mistakes, and held off a surging Bulldogs squad in the second half for the victory.
Notes from the game:
SPECIAL TEAM MISTAKES
Martinsville attempted an onside kick on the opening kickoff, but couldn't convert, giving the Cougars a short field to start the game. They finished the drive with a 1-yard quarterback sneak touchdown run by Will Sprowl.
Midway through the second, Martinsville attempted a fake punt that was intercepted by Patrick County's Kase Leftwich. The Cougars again took advantage, driving down the field and scoring on a 7-yard touchdown by Penn.
Martinsville's ensuing possession saw them lose two back-to-back first down runs to penalties. The Bulldogs were penalized on three straight plays, and muffed the punt on fourth down, giving Patrick County possession on the 34-yard line.
Sprowl found Jonny Crowell on the first play to take a 21-0 lead.
“Right now we're our own worst enemy,” said Martinsville head coach Bobby Martin. “We make so many mistakes. If we can get ride of some of those mistakes we can get some stuff done. It's just discipline. On the field, discipline off the field. We've got to keep working on the discipline part.”
TURNING POINT AVOIDED
Following the Cougars' third touchdown, the Bulldogs answered with a long drive that included a 16-yard pass from Rashaun Dickerson to Khalil Niblett, and finished with a 4-yard touchdown run by Zion Adams one minute before the end of the half.
Adams recovered the Bulldogs' onside kick attempt, and Dickerson had a 15-yard run and a 19-yard pass to Adams to put Martinsville on the 1-yard line with 1 second remaining in the half.
The Cougars brought Dickerson down in the backfield on the final play to avoid giving Martinsville momentum heading into the half.
“We really just wanted to keep everybody up and say, 'Hey guys they scored one time, they didn't score the second time, you held them and we're still up two touchdowns,'” Morrison said. “We know coming back obviously they're going to get the ball. I think those guys, going into halftime, they kind of understood how big that last stop was."
Martinsville scored on the first possession out of the half on a 16-yard run by Adams that cut the Cougars' lead to six. That touchdown made the late defensive stop even bigger.
“That's huge momentum on a homecoming night, that's not something you want to go against," Morrison said. "Especially with a team like Martinsville that's got athletes all over the place and they're hungry. They want it bad so they're going to get out there and they're going to flat get after it every time. If you give them an inch they're biting. They're a very explosive and dangerous team so you've got to do your very best all night long to play sound, fundamental defense.”
“We knew we can't give up any quick slants or deep balls,” Sprowl said. “We've just got to fill the alleys and attack all the runs outside.”
Patrick County extended the lead after Sprowl accounted for his third TD of the night on a 7-yard run to go up 27-13 just before the end of the third quarter.
Martinsville looked to have one more attempt at catching the Cougars on the scoreboard in them. After converting on fourth-and-2, Martinsville scored once more on a 3-yard pass from Dickerson to Jahil Martin to make it a one possession game with 5:26 remaining.
Patrick County turned it over on downs at midfield on the next possession, setting up a final drive by the Bulldogs. A fumble, a 9-yard run by Dickerson, and an incomplete pass was all the Cougars' defense would allow on the final drive to hold on for the win.
“I just think they feel like they can do something,” Martin said of his team. “I wish we could have scored there right before the half. If we could have scored before the half it would have really been a game... I'm proud of them, we're going to keep working. There's no breaks. We've got to go next week. Just go and keep working.”
STATS
Sprowl finished the night with three touchdowns, two on the ground and one in the air.
Penn rushed for 127 yards on 24 carries. He's rushed for at least 100 yards in all six games this season.
Dickerson was 9-for-11 for the Bulldogs for 120 yards and a touchdown. He added 40 yards rushing. Javontae Manns had 31 yards rushing for Martinsville, and Adams had 31 and two touchdowns.
QUOTES
Morrison: You kind of see it's kind of seesawing back and forth all night. We knew Martinsville was going to come out and they were going to be a really tough opponent. Just watching them on film, these guys haven't had a lot of success in the wins and losses column and some of the games have been a little lopsided but I'm telling you this is a tough program right here and Coach Martin is doing things the right way. These kids are great football players down here. They're a much better football program than people realize.
Morrison: I'm looking forward to the region. You don't ever know whats going to pan out the rest of the season with the other teams and that stuff but I think we've set ourselves up pretty well to hopefully get some kind of bid for the postseason. That's the ultimate goal.
Sprowl: Mainly we had to work on what we did in practice, do what we do best, and basically feed Dae (Penn). He does everything for us. And our O-line, they stepped up a lot tonight. Couldn't do it without them.
Martin: They're fighting. We're just trying to learn to be winners... It's not much in the way of moral victories and all that stuff. We're trying to become winners.
Martin: They're getting better, we've just got to put it together... I told them, 'I love you and we're going to keep working on it.'
NEXT WEEK
Patrick County improves to 3-3 on the year. They'll return home on Friday to take on G.W.-Danville at 7 p.m.
Martinsville falls to 0-6. They'll go on the road to Halifax on Friday for a 7 p.m. contest.
