STUART — Three rushing touchdowns from G.W.-Danville senior Wesley Graves set the tone in the first quarter of what was ultimately a 54-14 victory for the Eagles over Patrick County in Stuart Friday night.
The Eagles (4-2, 2-0 Piedmont) were pushed around at home last week in a 49-15 loss to E.C. Glass, but they rebounded nicely against the Cougars (3-4, 1-2). Meanwhile, Patrick County, despite the loss, accomplished something it hadn’t in the last six meetings with George Washington — They scored more than a touchdown.
The Cougars had been limited to just seven points in the last six years against the Eagles, but they broke through with two scores from junior Dae’Shawn Penn on Friday, one through the air and one on the ground.
“It’s tough for us to move the ball when he’s not a part of the offense,” Cougars head coach David Morrison said of Penn. “We’ve tried to get the ball to him in a variety of ways because he’s a tough runner. ... A lot of times, he’s that motor that keeps us rolling, along with our offensive line.”
George Washington led wire-to-wire thanks to a quick start from Graves, who scored from 14, 10, and 2 yards away to build a 20-0 lead in the opening quarter.
The Eagles took a 34-0 advantage into halftime following a 65-yard passing play from Sha’Kobe Hairston to Zavion King and an 18-hard rushing score from Willie Edmunds Jr.
Patrick County got on the board at the start of the third as quarterback William Sprowl found Penn for a 67-yard score.
George Washington responded immediately with Shyheim Watlington’s return for a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff. For good measure, Graves and Edmunds Jr. found the end zone one more time each, from 62 and 23 yards out, respectively, before the end of the third.
Penn rushed for a 5-yard score with 8:20 to play in the fourth quarter, when the game had long been decided.
“They’re a very well-coached team. What they do, they do it very well,” Morrison said of George Washington. “They’ve got running backs that run the ball very hard, they’re excellent up front, they fly to the football defensively and they tackle very well. You’ve just got to take your hat off to a team like that and say we’re gonna lace them up again next week.”
Rebuild still in the works
Patrick County has already earned three wins this season, the same amount as the last two years combined, but Friday’s loss to G.W. was an abrupt reminder of how much more the Cougars can still improve.
Patrick County struggled from the onset Friday, failing to keep up with the Eagles’ stable of running backs and struggling to make progress either way against GW’s offensive and defensive lines.
Morrison chalked up the struggles to a difference in school size and available athletes.
“We don’t have the same type of athletes,” he said. “Being a small school like we are, it’s tough for us to put 11 guys on the field that are that athletic. We’ve got a lot of kids that work hard, they fight hard, they lift hard in the offseason, but at the end of the day, (the Eagles) are able to put 11 guys on each side of the ball that are as athletic or more athletic than our best athletes.”
Still, the three wins this year—against Carroll County, Martinsville and North Stokes (N.C.)—are the most since the Cougars went 5-5 in 2009.
One ugly loss isn’t enough for Morrison to say that his team isn’t trending in the right direction.
“I’m not going to say we’re ahead of schedule, but we’re certainly around where we wanted to be at the three-year mark,” he said. “When you look at a situation when you’re taking over a program that’s been where we were, you say it might take three to five years for us to see any kind of results, and we’re right around that timeframe right now.
“We’ve had guys that have bought-in to the weight room, the offseason training, the stuff we’re doing on the football field. We’re seeing kids who are coachable coming out to play football, and that goes a long way.”
Stats
Penn led the Patriots with 55 yards rushing on 15 carries. In addition to two touchdowns, he added a 2-point conversion. He added 67 yards receiving.
Carson Merriman added 43 yards on 11 carries. Cougars quarterback Will Sprowl was 3-for-5 passing for 78 yards and a TD.
Next Week
Patrick County will go on the road to Ridgeway Friday to take on Magna Vista (5-1). Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
