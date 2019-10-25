Turnovers and fumbles haunted both Magna Vista and Halifax throughout the game Friday night in Ridgeway, but it was two in the final three minutes of play that ultimately did the Warriors in in a 20-14 loss to the Comets.
Magna Vista led 14-12 late in the fourth, and faced 4th-and-1 from midfield. The decision to not go for it and instead punt proved costly. Halifax jumped right on the punt before it left Warriors' punter Jacob Kerrick's foot, giving the Comet's first down from the 24-yard line.
The Comets started the drive with a 6-yard loss, but recovered with a 30-yard pass from Thomas Lee to Christian Mack in the endzone to put Halifax on top by six with 2:23 to play.
Magna Vista's final drive was going well, with 17 and 26-yard catches by Ty Grant. On 1st-and-10 from the 19-yard line, Warriors quarterback Dryus Hairston again looked for a heavily guarded Grant in the endzone, but the ball eventually came down into the arms of Halifax's ZyLiek Perkins.
The interception was the fifth turnover for Magna Vista on the night.
Halifax kneed out the rest of the clock for the win.
“With a young team sometimes there's good losses. When you have seniors, no,” said Magna Vista head coach Joe Favero. “We're better than them, we should have beat them. That's my opinion. Good job for them but we didn't do what we needed to do to win the football game.”
Favero said he wrestled with whether to go for it on fourth down before the blocked punt, but saw issues with center-exchanges earlier in the game, and didn't want to risk turning the ball over in another way.
“Obviously now I'd love to have gone for it,” he said. “I hate when it's short yardage, you know everybody is going to flop in there, and I kind of hate catching the ball five yards deep and trying to pick up a yard. When we had the center-exchange problem on the opening drive and we turned the ball over on the 3, that's our best short yardage play. And I was like, we had already messed it up once, let's not give them a chance to screw up again. Of course then we give up a blocked punt when they really didn't send a ton of guys to rush it.”
Turnovers had been big for both squads to that point. Magna Vista recovered a Halifax fumble on the second play of the game to set up an early drive in the redzone. But six plays later the Warriors fumbled right back on the 3-yard line.
Both the Warriors and Comets fumbled twice in the first half. The second time Magna Vista fumbled, Halifax gave it right back two plays later.
Magna Vista trailed 12-7 at the half.
The third quarter started with three straight turnovers – a Halifax interception, a Magna Vista interception, and a Halifax recovered fumble.
“We just played very sloppy. When you play that sloppy you're not going to win,” Favero said. “That's what I told the kids. They (Halifax) didn't play great either. They turned the ball over I don't know how many times and we gave it right back to them.
“You can't do those things and expect to win against good football teams. And they're a good football team, but we gave them one. We made too many mistakes.”
The Warriors took their first lead of the game in the third quarter after Louis Taylor rumbled for an 87-yard touchdown with 4:45 left in the third, putting his team up 14-12.
Magna Vista got the ball right back after the line drive kickoff bounced off a Halifax player and was recovered by the Warriors. But again, the offense failed to capitalize off of the momentum, going 3-and-out, and failing to score again the rest of the way.
“We were sloppy and that's 100 percent on me. And I told the guys things will be tighter,” Favero said. “I've got to do a better job of getting the guys prepared during the week. I've got to do a better job of getting them prepared on game day because I didn't think we came ready to play. That's 100 percent on the head coach. I'll take it and we'll get better.”
The Comets had 344 total yards of offense. Takoma Kidd and Dedric Hayden each had fumble recoveries for Magna Vista, and Rion Martin added an interception. Logan George had two tackles for loss, and Kidd, Marcus Esdaile, Dekavis Preston, Freddie Roberts had one each.
Hairston connected with Tyler Johnson for a 69-yard touchdown just before the end of the first quarter. Hairston was 14-for-28 passing for 242 yards, a TD, and two interceptions. Taylor rushed for 165 yards on 17 carries. Johnson had eight catches for 132 yards.
Magna Vista falls to 6-2 on the year. They'll go on the road Friday to take on G.W.-Danville at 7 p.m.
