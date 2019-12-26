Carlisle School gave Magna Vista a late scare Thursday afternoon, but the Warriors still managed to escape with a 64-63 win in the opening round of the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic at George Washington High School.
Magna Vista led almost from the opening minutes—lifted early on by the hot-shooting duo of Spencer Hairston and Tavin Hairston—but a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter melted into a 63-63 tie with a minute to play.
Warriors junior guard Courdae Gravely hit one of two free throws with 30.8 seconds remaining for the one-point lead. Each team then missed a pair of free throws on alternating trips down the floor, giving the Chiefs one last possession
During their final chance, which began with just 12 seconds remaining, the ball nearly bounced out of bounds after an errant pass. It was saved by Gravely, though, who wisely threw the ball toward the Warriors’ basket on the other side of the court in hopes that time would expire on its way there.
“I was already falling out, so I had to throw it somewhere,” he said. “I’m always aware of the clock.”
Teammate Tavin Hairston reached the ball first and missed a layup at that end, but time ran out before Carlisle could corral the ball once more.
“For (Gravely) to have the wherewithal to know time-score situation and to throw that thing—put a little air under it and put it in the backcourt—regardless of if Tavin gets it or not,” Magna Vista head coach Patrick Mills said, “I don’t think it’s enough time for them to backtrack and recover the ball. They’ve got to make an 80-footer if that’s the case. Heck of basketball play. Heck of a basketball game.”
In addition to his heads-up save, Gravely added 14 points—third on the team behind Spencer Hairston’s 17 and Tavin Hairston’s 21.
“We’ve got a lot of shooters, so if (the defense) helps, I just dish it out,” Gravely said. “I just drive and dish. If they help, I hit the shooter, and if they don’t, I’m going to try to finish it.”
Spencer Hairston hit five 3-pointers while Tavin Hairston hit three.
Down the stretch, a layup by Carlisle’s Jayson Fain and 3-pointers by Landon Wagoner and Trey Carter erased a six-point lead in the final two minutes to create the tie at 63.
Wagoner led the Chiefs with 17 points. Carter added 14 and Fain scored 10.
The Warriors salvaged the win, but Mills was still displeased with the execution down the stretch.
“When they fouled and we still had control of the game, we didn’t make a free throw,” Mills said. “Defensively, we were not near as good as we’ve been the last seven quarters we’ve played. But they’re fixable things. I’m proud of my kids.”
