Nine 3-pointers and 17 second-chance points were more than enough for Magna Vista in the team's 89-39 win over Hidden Valley Saturday to open the Region 3D boys basketball tournament.
A close game at the start, Magna Vista had a slim 11-10 lead midway through the first. Senior Ty Grant started the Warriors' early run with a 3-pointer, the start of a 14-0 run in the final two minutes of the frame.
Hidden Valley's Drew Stegall hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the Warriors lead to 25-13 at the end of one.
The lead only grew from there. Tavin Hairston hit a 3-pointer to start the scoring in the second. Hairston added a steal-and-score, and Spencer Hairston hit a 3 of his own as part of a 15-2 run by the Warriors to start the second.
The two Hairstons had three 3-pointers and a combined 22 points in the second to help Magna Vista take a 54-19 lead at the half.
Tavin Hairston led all scorers with 23 points on the night. Spencer Hairston added 19 points, and Grant had 16.
All but two Warriors got on the scoreboard. The only two who didn't were Dekavis Preston and Courdae Gravely, the team's starting point guard who left midway through the first quarter with a knee injury. Gravely returned to the bench in the second half, but didn't return to the game.
Dekavis Preston didn't score, but finished the night with seven rebounds, four steals, and two blocks.
Magna Vista had 11 offensive rebounds as a team, and eight made shots off of second chances.
"I thought we were well-balanced, everybody shot well tonight," said Magna Vista coach Patrick Mills. "When we did miss we were in the right spot. We were able to get a lot of second-chance points tonight. That's going to be key going forward. Not giving up second-chance points but also being able to get some. If you can steal 10 points a half on second chances that's big."
Magna Vista's three seniors - Grant, Ryan Johnson, and Takoma Kidd - all contributed in significant ways in what will likely be their final home game in Ridgeway. Grant added five rebounds, Kidd had nine points and Johnson had five points.
"I got a lot of shots up and I just had a good pregame," Grant said. "I have mixed emotions for real. We came a long way, we had some ups and downs... when you get that momentum just keep it going."
"It felt good. I don't play that much but it's O.K., I cheer my teammates on," Kidd said. "I bring my energy... I like to talk. I like to be loud, I like to cheer my teammates on."
After playing much of the second half with a lopsided score, the Warriors got their final 50-point lead on a thunderous dunk by Jayveon Morris at the buzzer to bring about the largest cheers of the afternoon.
The Warriors (11-13), The No. 7 seed in Region 3D, hope to carry the momentum from Saturday's game to the Region 3D quarterfinals. They'll next travel to No. 2 seeded Northside (16-7), the defending VHSL Class 3 state champions who eliminated Magna Vista from the playoffs a season ago.
Tip-off is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m.
"It's nice to get a win with these young guys. Let them get a little taste," Mills said. "Enjoy it for tonight and then it's on to break down some film and get ready for a very good Northside team.
"We've got a tall-task, but I'm looking forward to going up there and competing."
Magna Vista 89, Hidden Valley 39
HVHS 13 6 12 8 – 39
MVHS 25 29 17 18 – 89
Magna Vista: T. Hairston 23; S. Hairston 19; T. Grant 16; T. Kidd 9; T. Johnson 7; R. Johnson 5; R. Martin 5; W. Gardner 3; J. Morris 2
Hidden Valley: J. Nichols 8; D. Stegall 7; T. Smith 5; S. Bell 5; S. Hart 4; M. Singh 4; S. Purviance 2; J. Harding 2; J. Lichtenstein 2
