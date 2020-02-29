Any nerves Patrick County’s Katie Brintle felt before her race at Saturday’s VHSL Class 2 state championship, they weren’t apparent for any of her time on the track at Roanoke College.
The Cougars senior ran her 500 meter race with so much poise and calm you’d never have known when she crossed the finish line first she was a state champion.
“Honestly I was just trying to stay calm, I had a ton of nerves,” Brintle said. “I usually don’t get this nervous before a race. I don’t know, it was just a lot going on.”
The nerves of the day may have been triggered by the fact Brintle came in seeded first in the 500. She won the event at the Region 2C championship a week ago.
While other runners kept it close early, Brintle had pulled away by the time she came around the final turn, and ended up finishing better than three seconds faster than second place. Her official time was 1:20.68.
Brintle transferred to Patrick County from a charter school in North Carolina this season, and Saturday was her first time ever running at a state meet.
“I was really nervous before but I felt good in the race. I didn’t think I was going to win but I tried to fight,” she said.
“I fully expected her to win,” said Patrick County coach Danel Slaydon. “She came back and executed well.”
The senior has made an immediate impact at Patrick County. She was the Piedmont District champion in cross country in the fall. Still, it’s been an adjustment, and Brintle said the level of competition is much tougher at Patrick County than her previous school.
Slaydon knew Brintle came from a good coach in North Carolina, and he had a feeling the newcomer would do well for the Cougars.
“She came in and she kind of hit the ground running and never really missed a beat,” Slaydon said. “Coming into it, just seeing her at practice every day, she mostly runs with the boys. So seeing what she can do is amazing.
“I knew she was going to be good and she proved it today.”
Brintle said the celebration for her win will be equally as calm as the win itself.
“Maybe a dinner,” she said with a smile.
She may be chill on the outside, but inside the Cougars competitor wanted a win on the track, and she made sure nothing stood in her way Saturday.
“Honestly I was just like hoping I could win it. I was getting kind of unsure towards the end because I had two people in front of me but I just really wanted that win so I tried to push through it,” she said. “I guess this just felt more real to me and I wanted to get that win. Also I didn’t want to let people down. I came all the way here.”
