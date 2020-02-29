Martinsville senior Amber Rountree remembers coming to her first state track meet as a freshman. She finished 13th in the 55 meter dash.
Saturday, the Bulldog had the best state finishes of her career, finishing second in the 55 meter dash and third in the 300 meter run at the VHSL Class 2 state championship at Roanoke College.
“It’s just crazy the progress,” Rountree said.
Rountree ran 7.57 in the 55, just a tenth of a second behind first place. She ran 45.53 in the 300. She won both events at the Region 2C championship a week ago, and Saturday she bested her previous time in the 55 by 0.11 seconds.
“I came in nervous,” she said. “I talked to my teammates and they were talking to me and they were giving me confidence. I ran it the best I could. I came home and I ended humble.”
The Bulldogs senior uses her coaches and previous times as motivation, and typically watches videos of herself from previous races to try to get better. She enjoys the constructive criticism and finding different reasons to run her best that day.
“At the end of the day I just thank God for the experience,” she said. “I’m really proud of my teammates too.”
Other results from the state meet:
Patrick County’s boys 4x200 meter relay finished seventh at the state meet with a time of 1:37.99. The team consisted of juniors Michael Hamm, William Sprowl, senior Brandon Rohrbach, and junior Kristian Reynolds.
The same four runners also ran the boys 4x400 meter relay, and finished sixth with a time of 3:42.63.
Hamm finished 15th in the boys 300 meter dash, running 38.60.
“The whole week we talked about just focusing on effort and letting the results take care of themselves,” said Patrick County coach Danel Slaydon. “I think we did an excellent job of doing that today. I saw a lot of effort. The cards didn’t really come in exactly as we wanted them but overall we’ve got to hold our heads up high because of our efforts in everything. Just got to come back next year and keep putting in work and improve.”
- Martinsville senior Nicholas Pritchett finished eighth in the boys 55 meter hurdles with a time of 8.69 seconds.
- In the boys 4x200 meter relay, Martinsville finished sixth with a time of 1:37.63. The team consisted of juniors Aaron Dalton, Tahli Clanton, Elandis Wilson, and senior T’Coma Clanton.
- T’Coma Clanton finished 11th in the boys 300 meter dash, running 38.45.
