Bulletin Staff Report
VOLLEYBALL
Bassett 3, Halifax 0
Bassett volleyball snapped a 3-game losing streak with a three set win over Halifax at home Thursday night, 25-18, 25-20, 25-11.
Makayla Rumley had five kills, three aces and 15 points to lead the Bengals. Allie Laine had 11 kills, eight digs, and three blocks. Kaylee Keith had 12 assists, and Sydney Martin had 10 assists.
Bassett improves to 3-8 on the year. They’ll go on the road to William Byrd on Monday for a 7 p.m. contest.
Patrick County 3, Martinsville 0
Patrick County picked up a PD win in Stuart with a 3-set win over Martinsville, 25-10, 25-10, 25-14.
The Cougars had 23 aces, 29 kills, 25 assists, and 17 digs as a team.
The win Thursday was the Cougars fourth in four days, and came a day after the Cougars picked up a 4-set road win over Dan River, 25-23, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21.
Patrick County had 34 kills, 34 assists and six blocks as a team, and added 17 aces and 33 digs.
PCHS improves to 6-6 on the year. They’ll go on the road to Ridgeway on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game at Magna Vista.
MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY
Five drivers highlight pre-race experience during First Data 500 weekend
The pre-race experience at Martinsville Speedway returns this fall ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series First Data 500.
Martinsville Speedway will feature Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Kurt Busch, Erik Jones, William Byron, Michael McDowell, and Corey LaJoie prior to the running of the First Data 500 on Oct. 27.
Busch is a two-time winner at Martinsville Speedway scoring his first series win at the track in the fall race in 2002 and his second in the 2014 spring event.
“We’re delighted to have these five drivers participate in our pre-race experience prior to the First Data 500,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said in a release by the track. “While Kurt (Busch) has proven he knows how to get around Martinsville, all five drivers bring a unique perspective about competing at Martinsville that I’m sure our fans will enjoy hearing about before the race.
“We know fans come to watch a competitive race, which Martinsville Speedway delivers, but this is another affordable way for our fans to make the entire day a memorable experience interacting with some of the top names in our sport.”
In addition to the emceed question-and-answer sessions, the pre-race experience offers fans the opportunity to walk the frontstretch on race morning, sign the start/finish line, and enjoy music, games, and prizes.
The cost of the pre-race experience is $25 for adults and $15 for youth 17-and-under. Admission to the pre-Race Experience does not include a ticket for the First Data 500.
The driver question-and-answer sessions will be held on the frontstretch beginning at 10:30 a.m. and fans can remain on the frontstretch until the conclusion of driver introductions.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 877.RACE.TIX or online at www.martinsvillespeedway.com.
