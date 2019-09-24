VOLLEYBALL
Magna Vista 3, Patrick County 2
A back-and-forth affair ended in a 5-set win for Magna Vista on the volleyball court Tuesday in Ridgeway. The Warriors defeated Piedmont District foe Patrick County, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15, 16-25, 15-10.
Patrick County had 14 aces, 29 kills, 28 assists, and 40 digs as a team.
Magna Vista improves to 7-4 on the year. They’ll return home on Thursday to take on Bassett at 7 p.m.
The Cougars fall to 6-7 overall. They’ll take a week off until the next game at Bassett on Oct 1st.
FUNDRAISER
PHCC annual golf tournament returning October 7
Patrick Henry Community College will host its annual fall golf tournament and fundraiser on Monday, October 7. The funds raised during the golf tournament will support student-athletes at PHCC by providing the equipment and up-to-date facilities required for a safe and successful athletic program.
The 18-hole captains choice tournament will be held at Chatmoss Country Club and will include a luncheon, longest drive and hole-in-one contests, and an awards ceremony. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Tee-off is at 1 p.m.
Lester Building Supply, a full-service building materials supplier serving the needs of professional builders, contractors, remodelers and homeowners in the Martinsville and surrounding areas, will be the event’s title sponsor. Hole sponsorship opportunities are still available.
“We are excited and thankful to have Lester Building Supply and all of our sponsors this year offering their support to the many student-athletes of PHCC Athletics,” Brian Henderson, PHCC Athletic Director, said in a release from the school.
According to officials, the fall golf tournament is a major fundraiser for the department. This year, PHCC’s athletic department has over 200 student-athletes competing in 13 different sports. Every year PHCC’s student-athletes earn national recognitions, being named to all-American teams or earning spots in national championships. Students who are ready to transfer are regularly offered scholarships by recruiters to sign to four-year universities.
“We aim to give student-athletes opportunities to use their athletic skills to reach their academic goals,” Henderson said. “With the support from those in the community, like Lester Building Supply, that believe in our mission, PHCC athletics is able to provide opportunities our students may not get otherwise. We are so grateful to all our sponsors for their continued support of our Patriots.”
To sign up to play or become a hole sponsor and join Lester Building Supply in making a difference in the lives of PHCC students, contact Brian Henderson at (276)656-0313 or email bhenderson@patrickhenry.edu.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.