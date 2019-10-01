Bulletin Staff Report
RACINGMotor Racing Network To Broadcast VSCU300 at Martinsville Speedway
For the third consecutive year, the Motor Racing Network (MRN) will offer live coverage of the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 5.
Veteran announcers Dave Moody and Kyle Rickey will call the action from the booth, with Ford Martin in the turns and Woody Cain and Hannah Newhouse providing inside analysis and pit reporting.
“We are very happy to announce that MRN will once again broadcast the ValleyStar Credit Union 300,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said in a release from the track. “Martinsville Speedway is proud to host the most prestigious Late Model race in the country and having MRN once again bring its award-winning coverage to our event only enhances the experience for our fans, partners and competitors.”
Southern Trust Home Services, Woodall Auto Mall and the Lester Group, Inc. came together to make the broadcast possible on MRN and its Digital platforms.
Last year’s broadcast of the race featured the most fans to ever tune into live coverage from the event on MRN’s digital platforms.
“MRN is pleased to once again be a part of this great event at Martinsville Speedway, said Motor Racing Network President Chris Schwartz. “This event has grown in popularity every year on our various broadcast platforms and with the new format changes and level of competition entered for this year’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300 should only make this event bigger and better this year. We look forward to broadcasting another great race at Martinsville Speedway this Saturday.”
In addition to being heard online, through MRN.com, the race will be broadcast locally and on select affiliates nationwide.
The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is NASCAR’s biggest, richest and most prestigious Late Model Stock Car Race, paying $32,000 to the winner with a total purse of more than $110,000.
The weekend will start with practice and qualifying on Friday with the winner of the pole winning $5,000 and this year the top-20 qualifiers will be locked in to the main event. Practice begins at 4 p.m. with qualifying slated to start at 8 p.m.
Saturday kicks off with the driver autograph session at 12:45 p.m. followed by two 50-lap heat races to set the field. The 200-lap main event will begin at 7 p.m.
GOLFMagna Vista seventh at Region 3D championship
Magna Vista’s golf team shot 339 as a team to finish seventh at the Region 3D championship Tuesday at the The Golf Club of Bristol.
Wil Gardner led the way for the Warriors, shooting 78 on the par 71 course.
Nine teams competed in the match, with the top two teams moving on to the state championship.
Bassett’s Camden Bryant was the top finisher for the Bengals, shooting 85.
Full team results for the Warriors and Bengals are listed below:
Tuesday at The Golf Club of Bristol (Par 71)
Magna Vista:
W. Gardner 78
P. McCrickard 82
D. McCrickard 90
C. Robertson 89
Z. Wilson 90
W. Dyckman 116
Team: 339 (5th out of 9 teams)
Bassett:
C. Bryant 95
S. Witcher 99
Patrick County fourth at Region 2C championship.
Patrick County’s golf team shot 359 as a team to finish fourth at the Region 2C championship the Old Course, Omni Homestead in Hot Springs Monday.
Thirteen teams competed in the match, with the top two moving on to the state championship.
Results for the Cougars from the match are listed below:
REGION 2C
At Old Course, Omni Homestead (par 72)
Medalist — Tyler Williams, Floyd, 76
Results
Patrick County (359; 4th out of 13) — Roberson 85, Hagwood 87, Smith 90, Swails 97, Rose 110, Leftwich DQ
CROSS COUNTRY
Bassett competes in Bristol
Bassett’s boys cross country team finished 10th out of 39 teams overall on a blistering hot day in Bristol, Tennessee.
Shawn Foley placed 25th, taking 2 minutes off last years time, running 18:28 to lead the Bengals.
The Bengals girls team was 16th out of 25 teams.
In the JV girls race, 8th grader Claire Howe had her 1st major invitational victory with a career best time of 23:22. Eighth 8th grader Hailey Helms was a close 5th leading the Bengals to a 3rd place finish in the team results.
Full Bassett results are listed below:
At Steele Creek Course
Bristol, Tennessee
Boys Varsity 5K
26th Shawn Foley 18:28
56th Aubrey Davis 19:21
68th Roy Garcia 19:33
102nd Nathan Morrison 20:15
105th Greyson Grouch 20:22
137th Jake Arnold 21:14
189 Zay Martin 23:01
Girls Varsity 5K
82nd Logan Kinkema 24:51
91st Madeline Bishop 25:16
92nd Piper Doughton 25:16
104th Zoe Kinkema 25:46
107th Alheli Ramos-Garcia 25:57
124th Amanda Goad 26:33
