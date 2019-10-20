MEN'S SOCCER
PHCC 3, USC Sumter 0 (Saturday)
Patrick Henry Community College men's soccer defeated USC Sumter Saturday night 3-0 to clinch the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Region X tournament.
Mateus Domingues had a goal and an assist for the Patriots in the win. Martinsville graduate Wilson Bowles, and Caleb Brouwer also had goals.
The Patriots finished the regular season 12-3 overall, and 8-2 in Region X.
The No. 2 seed guarantees a first round bye in the tournament for the Patriots. They will play next in the tournament semifinals on Friday, November 1 in Lancaster, South Carolina.
MARTINSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Cartwright inducted into LMU Hall of Fame
Mark Cartwright, Class of 1978 Lincoln Memorial University basketball team, was enshrined into the LMU Athletes Hall of Fame on October 12 in Tex Turner Arena in Harrogate, Tennessee.
Cartwright graduated from Martinsville High School in 1972, finishing his four year career with the Bulldogs as the school’s first 1,000 point scorer. His father, Mel Cartwright Sr., started the Bulldogs’ basketball program in 1956, and was head coach exclusively for six years, sharing the duties for another three years in the early ’60s.
In two years as a starter for the Railsplitters, Cartwright scored 1,108 points, averaging 18.8 points per game, before the creation of the 3-point line. He also had 233 assists and 141 steals. He graduated in 1978.
Mark was joined at the ceremony by many of his former teammates from the late 1970s, as well as former LMU assistant basketball coach Coach L.J. Kilby, who is a Bassett High School graduate.
