Following a stretch of five consecutive losses to NJCAA Region X Division II teams, Patrick Henry Community College volleyball returned to the win column on Tuesday with a sweep of Division III foe Rockingham Community College at Stone Hall.
Despite remaining competitive against schools in the upper division, the Patriots went without a win since Aug. 24, but they took care of the visiting Eagles by set scores of 25-10, 25-17, 25-16 to move to 2-5 overall and 2-0 in Region X Division III. Rockingham CC dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in the division.
“We played these bigger teams, and we’d hang with these bigger teams, but they’re a whole lot taller,” said PHCC sophomore Shelby Bryant. “But we learn a lot. We learn how to hit around a block, little things that help when we play our division.”
The Patriots settled in quickly, building a 13-3 lead in the early stages of the opening set, and rolled to a win in the first game.
The Eagles proved to be a tougher out in the middle set, as Rockingham CC sprinted to a 9-3 edge and forced a PHCC timeout.
“We didn’t come out with a lot of energy, and we played down. We didn’t play to our potential,” Bryant said.
The brief reset worked, as the Patriots closed the gap and eventually forced a tie at 13. Five more lead changes ensued before PHCC went ahead for good at 18-17.
“In the second game, they had to hustle back for it because they gave them a few points,” Patriots head coach Randi Robertson said.
Robertson credited her team’s comeback to the players’ scrappiness, evidenced by good passes and efforts to sacrifice their bodies for the sake of keeping the ball in the air.
“Anything that’s coming short, they’re sprawling out to get,” she said. “Anything that’s going deep, they’re throwing themselves out there.”
PHCC raced to a quick advantage in the final set and led the entire way, making the second set a distant memory.
“We have a lot of fight in us and we want to win,” Bryant said. “We played better after we realized, ‘Hey, let’s get it together and play to our potential.’”
Bryant spearheaded the victory with a 14-dig, 11-kill performance. Freshman Savannah Roberts also added 10 kills and a dozen digs. Megan Smith and Ashlee Mesot facilitated the offense with 16 and 20 assists, respectively.
PHCC features a young roster with just four sophomores on the team. Bryant said the team makes a concerted effort to lead each other by example. That methodology starts with high-intensity practices that, they hope, carry over into victories like Tuesday’s.
“At practice, we really hold each other accountable,” Bryant said. “We serve harder in practice, and we hit to spots they might not be able to get to. That helps them at practice say, ‘If that happens in a game, if she does that to me now, that helps me learn.’”
The Patriots return to action at 6 p.m. Thursday at Central Carolina Community College.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.