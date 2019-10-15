The celebration was on for Patrick Henry Community College’s men’s soccer team Saturday night, and head coach Brennan Murphy hopes there’s more in the future.
The Patriots defeated Spartanburg Methodist Community College 3-2 in double overtime Saturday at Smith River Sports Complex for the team’s 11th win of the season. The victory put PHCC in third in the Region 10 standings with a 7-2 conference record with one conference game remaining.
“We still have to have a result to go our way but it has a lot of implications toward our postseason,” Murphy said Saturday of the win.
As of Tuesday, Louisburg (8-0, 7-0) was tops in Region 10, and Richard Bland (12-2, 8-2) was second. Louisburg defeated Richard Bland 2-0 on Tuesday. If PHCC can win their final conference game on Saturday, that would give them an identical conference record to RBC, and the No. 2 seed because the Patriots won the only matchup between the two schools earlier this season.
The No. 2 seed would come with a bye to open the Region 10 tournament, which starts on October 29.
This season has been one of steady movement for PHCC toward the top of the region. The Patriots started the year with a 4-3 win over Richard Bland, a rival in the region. Saturday’s was another big win for the team, because Murphy said “If I’m not mistaken PH hasn’t beat Spartanburg in quite some time.”
“Spartanburg is one of our biggest rivals,” he said. “They are an excellent team. They are very, very well coached.”
The Patriots have been getting it done in the win column thanks to a high-powered offense that has scored at least 11 goals three times this season, and is averaging better than five goals per game. The team’s 75 goals is tops in the region.
Down 2-0 at the half Saturday, the Patriots offense showed what they can do with their backs against the wall. In the final 45 minutes Mateus Domingues put through a penalty kick and Gabriel Santos scored a goal to tie the game and bring life to the fans at SRSC.
Domingues scored again in the second overtime for the eventual game winner as fans and coaches stormed across the field in celebration.
“My birthday is tomorrow. This was a heck of a birthday gift for sure,” Murphy said. “My captain, when he scored it he said ‘happy birthday.’”
Domingues is third in Region 10 with 12 goals scored this season. Jorge Mussi is fourth with 11 and Dante Luz is fifth with 10. Luz is also second in the region with 11 assists, and he, Domingues and Mussi are tied for second with 31 points this season.
Defensively, PHCC goalie Lucas Grosso is second in the conference, having allowed just seven goals in six starts this season, an average of 1.17 goals per game.
Murphy said while he knows he has players with tons of soccer skills, the biggest part of their success this year has come from getting them all to work together on the field.
“One thing that I preach above all else is you can have all the talent in the world but if you’re not a unit, a cohesive unit, teams tend to fall short,” he said. “Family doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel about those boys.”
The Patriots will go on the road Wednesday to Paul D. Camp, a team they defeated 11-1 earlier this season, for a nonconference game Murphy said will “be a good tune up” as they look towards the postseason.
PHCC will finish the season on Saturday at home for sophomore night against USC Sumter (6-6, 4-5)
“We need to end the season strong going into the playoffs,” Murphy said. “It’ll serve us a lot of good as long as we can keep this momentum high. So hopefully we can keep this momentum high, not overestimate ourselves, not get too carried away, make sure we come back to work… and go from there.”
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
