By Cara Cooper
Bulletin Sports Editor
After initially postponing the season until April, the National Junior College Athletic Association announced on Monday it would be cancelling the entire spring sports season, including teams at Patrick Henry Community College.
This announcement comes following the recommendation by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention that gatherings of more than 50 people are not recommended for the next eight weeks. Teams competing in spring sports are not permitted to practice, play games or compete in any championship for the remainder of the academic year.
“In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year,” Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO, said in a release. “As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes.”
PHCC had three teams that were competing this spring: baseball, softball, and outdoor track and field.
“It’s heartbreaking, but the guidelines were set in place by agencies that know what they’re doing,” said PHCC track coach Andre Kidd. “It’s heartbreaking but for the safety of everybody I felt like it was the right thing.”
Any athlete who competes in a spring sport throughout the NJCAA will be granted an extra year of eligibility to return to the school in the fall and will also not lose a year of eligibility at the NCAA level, should they chose to transfer.
PHCC Athletic Director Brian Henderson said any freshmen at the school competing in a spring sport could return in the fall and have two years of eligibility at PHCC, or could transfer to an NCAA school and have four years of eligibility. If a sophomore athlete left today, he or she would have three years left to play at a 4-year school.
“I myself definitely understand the NCAA and NJCAA’s positions, but all I can think about is my current student athletes,” Henderson said by phone Monday. “I’m glad that they still have the ability to continue to play without losing this year of eligibility.”
The NJCAA also said they are exploring the opportunity to expand allowable Letters of Intent for spring sports competing in the 2021 and 2022 seasons to accommodate rosters with athletes staying an extra year.
Henderson said “many” of the sophomores at PHCC have offers on the table from 4-year schools. One Patriots softball player has already committed to transfer in the fall, and three from the baseball team have as well, according to the team’s Twitter page.
“Others are discussing with coaches and their families and also the people they received scholarship offers from to see the best options for them. … Us as at department want to be there every step of the way,” Henderson said.
The Patriots track team had five sophomores this season, and Kidd said none were committed to move on to 4-year schools as of yet, but he said a few have put in transfer applications.
“What we’re going to try to do is try to talk to the coach and see if maybe we can get them to come up and maybe do some type of tryout or something,” Kidd said. “I couldn’t be involved in it but maybe if I could get them linked up with a coach in the fall or something we can try to get something going when all this stuff passes. That’s really the only option we have now.”
Kidd said he believes some of his sophomores have enough classes remaining that they could return for a third season, and they would look at it on an individual basis.
The way recruiting for track works, he said, is runners’ times get put into a system that is viewable by all college coaches. Kidd said many of his runners were trying to get their times down this spring, but he’s hoping some of their times from last season are good enough.
“That’s another option that we look at because the colleges usually won’t talk to them anyway until they’re sophomores,” he said. “I try to give the athletes the best opportunity possible for a lot of the NCAA schools to see them, a lot of Division II and III schools as well.”
The Patriots had five track meets scheduled for this spring: two in March, two in April, and one more in May before the NJCAA national championship meet.
PHCC announced this week spring break is being extended through Saturday, and beginning next Monday the majority of the school’s classes will be moved online, with hands-on classes not possible to be taught online being moved to a modified schedule that ensures work in very small groups with social distancing being practiced.
The PHCC baseball team had won 10 consecutive games before the season was postponed last week and was at the top of the Region X Division II standings. The Patriots softball team was 9-12.
The PHCC golf team was not competing this spring.
“The decisions that were made of course were tough, but I feel like they did make the right decision based on, first and foremost, the student athletes,” Henderson said. “Our baseball and softball programs were off to hot starts. … I feel bad for them but every program in the nation has to do it. We have to deal with the decisions that were made with the best interest of the students in mind.”
