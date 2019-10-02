A historically contentious rivalry added another chapter Wednesday evening.
Emotions ran high as Patrick Henry Community College and Louisburg College’s men’s soccer teams waged in a competitive match at the Smith River Sports Complex, but the visitors kept their cool and emerged with a 4-2 victory.
“I always teach passion. If you don’t have a desire to play, I don’t want you on my team,” Patriots head coach Brennan Murphy said. “In that sense, that’s the spirit of what college soccer is. … This is also one of our biggest rivals every year, so these games always tend to get a bit chippy.”
That aggressiveness was present on both sides and in the stands Wednesday, but the Patriots (9-3, 5-2 Region X) were the only party that earned yellow cards—three for the evening.
“There are some things we need to fix in terms of that,” Murphy said. “Obviously, I don’t want it to spill over where you get stupid cards, mistakes like that, but I don’t want to deter them from the passion.”
For much of the contest, the Patriots’ lone goal stemmed from a corner kick in the 10th minute, one of just two corners in the game for PHCC.
The ball was initially knocked around a little bit in front of the net before sophomore Mateus Domingues settled it down and drove it past keeper Justin Ennis for a 1-0 lead.
Louisburg (5-0, 4-0) found the equalizer in the 20th minute, when Bachirr Ndiaye scored on a penalty kick after being tripped up in the box.
The score remained even until Marko Mitervski found the back of the net on a free kick in the 44th minute, creating a 2-1 edge at halftime.
“We scored the first goal and tried to keep that momentum going, but they scored a goal on us and we lost the momentum,” PHCC captain Dante Luz said. “We tried to fight for every ball.”
The Hurricanes created some separation in the second half behind goals from Remy Bofola (68th minute) and Yuseke Kobayashi (78th).
The Patriots narrowed the score to 4-2 with a Danniel Pereira goal in the 83rd minute but would get no closer.
Clearly evident throughout the game was Louisburg’s mastery of ball possession. The Patriots had precious few scoring opportunities as the Hurricanes used crisp passing and precise cuts to maintain control of the ball. Louisburg racked up six shots on goal and further benefited from eight corner kicks.
“They weren’t pressing too high in their defense so we could pass around the defense, but we could not go forward,” Luz said.
Murphy said he’d use Wednesday’s loss as a teaching moment, especially the notion that the Hurricanes’ first two goals came off of set plays, meaning that PHCC didn’t allow their initial scores in the course of normal game play.
Louisburg is also perennial powerhouse in junior college soccer. There are few teams better to learn from.
“We need to prevent mental lapses like that, especially against a team as good as Louisburg,” Murphy said. “It gives you solace knowing that your team is capable, but at the same time, it burns a little bit more knowing that (those early goals are) easily preventable. It gives us a platform to come back to work from tomorrow, and we know when we see them come playoff time, it’s going to continue to be a heck of a match.”
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
