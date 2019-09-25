It goes in the books as a sweep, but Patrick Henry Community College’s win Wednesday was anything but easy.
The Patriots played host to NJCAA Region X Division II foe Louisburg College at Stone Hall and emerged unscathed but thoroughly tested following set scores of 26-24, 25-23, 25-21.
“It looks good, it feels good to be able to say we’re Division III and we stepped up to beat a Division II team,” sophomore Cameryn Blair said. “It really boosts our confidence to put down that we were able to beat a Division II school.”
PHCC head coach Randi Robertson praised her team’s ability to read the defenders at the net and make adjustments to find seams.
“They made smart plays. They were pushing deep when the defense on the other side was very short and very tight,” Robertson said. “Sometimes volleyball is just about outsmarting the other team, not necessarily making the best kills.”
The Hurricanes (5-3) opened a 3-0 lead in the first set, but the Patriots (4-7) quickly won the next three points, creating the first of 11 ties.
The situation grew dire near the end as Louisburg held a 24-23 edge, but PHCC responded with three consecutive points to tie and then win. Megan Smith supplied an ace to take a 25-24 lead and Savannah Roberts provided the winning kill.
“I think we struggled sometimes with our passing and not being able to put a ball down, for sure,” freshman setter Ashlee Mesot said. “They’re a pretty scrappy team, but we came back and pulled it out.”
Mesot led the way with 17 assists and added seven digs and four kills. Smith notched two of the Patriots’ six service aces in the match, and Roberts tallied seven kills and eight digs. Shelby Bryant led PHCC with 14 kills.
The Patriots played from ahead for much of the middle set, but Louisburg earned its first tie at 13-13. From there, the game saw ties at 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and finally 23 before PHCC again put an end to the chaos.
“I thought we matched up pretty well, and I think our defense helped us a lot with coverage,” Robertson said. “Louisburg had great blockers, so scrappiness helped us tremendously in those two sets.”
The Hurricanes won the first point of the final set, but PHCC forced the only tie at 1-1 and led the rest of the way, eventually building an eight-point lead at 19-11. The match looked well in hand before Louisburg rattled of nine of the next 13 points to get within 23-21.
Sensing the momentum shift, Robertson called a timeout to allow the Patriots to regroup. They returned to the court and won the final two points to secure the win.
“We had a good lead on them, which is rare for us,” said Blair, who led the team with 20 digs. “Sometimes we’re down and we bring it back to win. This time, we had the lead and we had trouble putting the ball down. We had trouble attacking and being aggressive. We finally found their weak spots and put it there.”
The struggle of the final few points notwithstanding, Robertson was encouraged by the team’s overall performance.
“It’s our first Division II win of the season, so that’s a big plus for us,” she said. “I think it’s going to spark their confidence.”
The Patriots return to action with a Saturday doubleheader against Sandhills Community College and Davidson County Community College starting at 11 a.m. in Pinehurst, N.C.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.