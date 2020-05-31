Sarah Mullins started training for the Martinsville Half Marathon in October.
It was right after she finished her final radiation treatment for breast cancer she messaged Miles in Martinsville race promoter Joe Philpott.
“I told him I was going to start my training because I was determined. It really meant a lot that I did this race,” Mullins said.
She competed in the Martinsville Half Marathon two years ago and had plans to do it again last year until she was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in January 2019.
She instead did the 5K race last year, three days after a chemotherapy treatment. Miles in Martinsville awarded Mullins with The Hugh Gerlach Determination Award last year after completing the 5K.
Mullins went through four months of chemotherapy, her final on May 22, 2019. She then had surgery and radiation treatments that finished on October 6.
Throughout her cancer treatments, Mullins said she was inspired by the running community in Martinsville. She’s 56 and started running five years ago, and she said it was initially Philpott and local runner Ashley Crouch who inspired her to give it a try.
“They’re just amazing people, and they just inspire me so much,” Mullins said. “I just wanted to do something to make me feel better about myself and get a little healthier, and it was because of those guys that I started doing it. It took me forever to be able to run a mile.”
Mullins didn’t have that community next to her when she competed in the virtual Martinsville Half Marathon last month, but they were still there. After the COVID-19 outbreak canceled the initial race, Miles in Martinsville race director Brad Kinkema changed the format to a virtual run, allowing competitors to run on any course of their choosing and send in their GPS data and results.
Mullins ran the same course as the actual half marathon, but she said it was a struggle do it alone. Her determination was tested at times.
“It was a little lonely. I didn’t see anybody on the trail, but I just kept focusing on finishing,” she said.
It was around the 10-mile mark when, she said, doubt started to creep in.
“I had like three miles left. You’re starting to be like, ‘Oh, I just want to it be over,’” she said. “But the closer I got ... as I started to get close, I was just like, ‘You did it! You did it!’ Telling myself, ‘You’re almost there, you can do it!’
“It’s tough. The last part of it it’s all uphill, but once you get past that it’s like, ‘Oh gosh, I can do this. I can do it.’ I think at 10 miles I was like, ‘What were you thinking?’ Why did you do this?’ When I got to the 11th mile I was like, ‘You can do it, you can do it.’”
Finishing was a feeling, Mullins said, she couldn’t describe. While she admits she isn’t a fast runner, it was all about the feeling of accomplishment, knowing she finished what she had set out to do.
Her time was 2 hours and 40 minutes.
Averaging about 12 minutes a mile, Mullins said running for her isn’t about time, it’s about feeling good about herself. Although she was heartbroken the actual Martinsville Half Marathon was canceled, she said, running it virtually was enough to feel like she was doing the real thing.
“When I found out that they were going to let us do the virtual race, I got really excited because this race meant a lot to me, mainly because I couldn’t do the one the previous year,” she said. “So I was really determined that I was going to do this.”
Mullins said she felt the support from the running community. She received numerous messages on Facebook congratulating her on finishing.
It was the same support she felt throughout the last two years.
“It’s tremendous. The support you get from all the people that run, it’s so overwhelming, and it’s just genuine because everybody really cares,” she said. “They make you feel so good no matter if you’re 15 minutes a mile or five minutes a mile. They’re really there to support you and to root you on and make you feel like you’ve accomplished something, and that really means a lot.
“You felt kind of alone out there that day but after people started messaging you telling you how proud they are of you, the same people that you see at the race, it puts you back there. The feeling that it made you feel. It made you feel just really good.”
Mullins has set a new goal of completing the Blue Ridge Half Marathon in Roanoke. She definitely will be back on her home turf in Martinsville for the half marathon next year, too.
“That’s my favorite race of all,” she said. “It’s just one of the best races I think. I just love the people.”
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
