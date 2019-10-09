Bulletin Staff Report
CROSS COUNTRY
Bassett second, Magna Vista fifth in meet at Tunstall
In both the girls and boys cross country races at Tunstall High School Tuesday, Bassett finished second as a team and Magna Vista finished fifth.
In the girls race, Bassett Lacey Flanagan was the top local finisher, coming in with a 9th place finish (24:04). Teammates Amanda Goad and Zoe Kinkema were right behind in 10th and 11th.
Magna Vista’s Analuisa Frias-Alvare finished 25th (28:48).
In the boys race, Aubrey Davis was the top local finisher, running 19:09 to finish 8th.
Magna Vista’s Kolby Quigg finished 22nd with a time of 20:49.
Local results from the meet are listed below:
Tuesday at Tunstall High School
Girls 5000 Meter Run
9 Lacey Flanagan 12 Bassett 24:04.18 8
10 Amanda Goad 9 Bassett 24:29.57 9
11 Zoe Kinkema Bassett 24:41.52 10
13 Alheli Ramos-Garcia 10 Bassett 25:01.96 12
25 Analuisa Frias-Alvare 9 Magna Vista 28:48.25 20
27 Valerie Crouch 10 Bassett 29:17.77 22
30 Victoria Everhart 11 Magna Vista 30:41.32 25
36 Victoria Pritcett 12 Magna Vista 31:40.11 28
38 Abigail Jimenez 9 Magna Vista 31:47.99 29
41 Azeneth Frias-Alvarez 11 Magna Vista 32:57.74 30
44 Amelia Hubbard 11 Magna Vista 35:25.53 31
Girls 5000 Meter Run Team Scores
1 Franklin County 15
2 Bassett 61
3 Tunstall 75
4 Halifax County 84
5 Magna Vista 132
Boys 5000 Meter Run
8 Aubrey Davis 12 Bassett 19:09.05 8
13 Greyson Crouch 11 Bassett 19:51.24 12
14 Vontayvious Brim 12 Bassett 19:57.78 13
17 Nathan Morrison 10 Bassett 20:17.37 14
21 Jake Arnold 12 Bassett 20:30.16 16
22 Kolby Quigg 12 Magna Vista 20:49.58 17
28 Westley Mullen 12 Magna Vista 21:47.15 23
31 Landon Sink 12 Bassett 22:29.06 26
34 Marco Duarte 10 Magna Vista 22:40.97 29
42 Benjamin Stafford 8 Magna Vista 24:00.53 34
48 Eyad Hamdy 10 Magna Vista 25:32.10 38
50 Emmanuel Cruz 11 Bassett 27:04.06 39
52 Alex Powell 12 Magna Vista 27:30.53 40
53 Dillan Spencer Bassett 36:14.00
Boys 5000 Meter Run Team Scores
1 Franklin County 18
2 Bassett 63
3 Tunstall 74
4 Halifax County 88
5 Magna Vista 141
6 George Washington 150
Bassett competes in Pleasant Garden, NC
The Bengals also went down to Pleasant Garden, North Carolina on Saturday to compete in the Hagan Stone XC Classic. Both the boys and girls teams competed in the developmental races.
Full Bassett results are listed below:
Hagan Stone XC Classic
Saturday in Pleasant Garden, NC
Girls 5K
22nd Madeline Bishop 22:42.21
23rd Piper Doughton 22:47.72
25th Logan Kinkema 22:56.70
67th Nadia Hale 26:29.91
78th Valerie Crouch 27:54.26
88th Nancy Turner 30:33.99
Boys 5K
14th Shawn Foley 17:48.55
48th Roy Garcia 18:52.56
72nd Greyson Crouch 19:26.98
80th Zay Martin 19:45.98
99th Jake Arnold 20:13.84
110th Oliver Lopez 20:27.90
VOLLEYBALL
Patrick County 3, Halifax 2 (Tuesday)
Patrick County went on the road to South Boston Tuesday and came back with a 5-set victory over Halifax County, 13-25, 25-18, 25-22, 17-25, 15-10.
As a team, the Cougars had 72 digs, 45 kills, and 43 assists.
“All ladies contributed to the game tonight and played hard for us to win our first 5-set game of the year,” head coach Heidi Moore said in an email.
The Cougars improve to 7-9 on the year. They’ll return home on Thursday to take on G.W.-Danville at 7 p.m.
