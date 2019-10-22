CROSS COUNTRY
Bengals finish 14th in Richmond Milestat.com Invitational
Bassett's cross country teams traveled to Richmond and competed in the Milestat.com Invitational Saturday, and the boys grinded out a 14th place finish out of 54 teams in the Varsity B race. Seven of eight Bengals runners ran a season best time.
Bassett was led by Shawn Foley who crossed the line 31st with a time of 17:32.00.
The girls finished 25th out of 42 teams in the Varsity B race with four out of eight either running a career or season best. Pacing the girls was freshman Piper Doughton who crossed the line 54th with a career-best time of 21:54.00.
Full Bassett results are listed below:
Milestat.com Invitational
Saturday at Pole Green Park
Mechanicsville, VA
Boys 5K
31st Shawn Foley 17:32
101st Nathan Morrison 18:36
116th Aubrey Davis 18:46
129th Roy Garcia 18:51
134th Greyson Crouch 18:54
135th Zay Martin 18:54
180th Jake Arnold 19:14
128th Oliver Lopez 19:47
Girls 5K
54th Piper Doughton 21:54
104th Madeline Bishop 22:44
130th Logan Kinkema 23:09
132nd Alheli Ramos-Garcia 23:10
153rd Zoe Kinkema 23:32
161st Amanda Goad 23:42
198th Lacey Flanagan 24:16
232nd Nadia Hale 25:15
VOLLEYBALL
State Line Travel Program holding trying next month
State Line Travel Volleyball Program will hold tryouts for the 2019-2020 season on November 16 at Bassett High School.
There will be a $30 tryout fee, and players must register online at: https://statelinevolleyball.sportngin.com/register/form/948228998.
The following is tryout times for each age group:
12U/13U players from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
14U/15U players from 10:30 a.m.-noon
16U/17U/18U players from 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.
The club will host three open gyms before tryouts, with a cost of $5 per open gym, on the following dates:
Sunday, October 27th at Patrick Henry Community College from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday, November 3rd at PHCC from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday, November 10th at Bassett High School from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
More information can be found on the club's Facebook page or on the website www.statelinevolleyball.com.
Anyone with questions can contact coach Kelly Proffitt at (540)352-2206 or at statelinevolleyball@gmail.com.
