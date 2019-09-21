MEN'S SOCCER
Two hat tricks lift PHCC to win over USC Union
Patrick Henry Community College's men's soccer team reached double-digits for the second time this season in an 11-0 win over USC Union Saturday at Smith River Sports Complex.
Dante Luz and Mateus Domingues both had three goals and two assists a piece for the Patriots. Jorge Mussi and Luis Souza had one goal and one assist each. Wilson Bowles, Gabriel Ferreira, and Gabriel Monteiro all had one goal a piece and Gonzalo Vargas added an assist.
The Patriots improve to 8-1 on the year. They'll go on the road to USC Union on Tuesday for a 3:30 p.m. game.
VOLLEYBALL
PHCC drops doubleheader against USC Salk
Patrick Henry Community College's volleyball team fell twice in four sets Saturday at home against USC Salkahatchie, 25-23, 23-25, 18-25, 13-25, and 25-23, 23-25, 12-25, 20-25.
In Game 1, Ashlee Mesot had seven kills and 18 assists. Shelby Bryant had 10 kills and 20 digs. Emily Maxey had seven kills. Savannah Roberts had eight kills and five digs. Emily Ray had five kills and five digs. Cameryn Blair had 32 digs and three service aces. Megan Smith had 19 assists and 10 digs, and Hannah Gilley had seven digs.
In Game 2, Mesot had five kills, 17 assists, three service aces and five digs. Shelby Bryant had 10 kills and 13 digs. Emily Maxey had five kills and three solo block. Savannah Roberts had seven kills and four digs. Emily Ray had five kills and six digs. Cameryn Blair had 22 digs and three service aces, and Megan Smith had 16 assists.
The Patriots defeated Central Carolina CC on the road Thursday in three sets, 25-18, 25-21 & 25-17, to improve to 3-0 in the conference. Their record sits at 3-7 overall. They'll return home on Wednesday for another non-conference game against Louisburg College at 6 p.m.
BASEBALL
High School league returns to Hooker Field
Four high school baseball teams will play in a league at Hooker Field on weekends throughout the fall.
Magna Vista, Patrick County, Bassett, and McMichael (North Carolina) will play round robin games over three more weekends through October 20. The Warriors, Cougars, and Bengals are all coached by varsity coaches.
On Saturday, Bassett played two games, one against McMichael and one against Magna Vista. The Bengals won the first game 5-3 between a combined five hits, three runs, and three RBIs by brothers Colin and Colby Cunningham.
Magna Vista defeated Bassett 8-3 behind two hits and a run by Connor Plaster, two RBIs by H Powell, and an RBI and two runs scored by T Hairston.
Schedule for the league over the next three weeks is listed below:
High School Baseball League
All games at Hooker Field
September 29
10 a.m. - Patrick County vs. McMichael
Noon - McMichael vs. Bassett
2 p.m. - Magna Vista vs. Patrick County
4 p.m. - Bassett vs. Magna Vista
October 6
10 a.m. - Bassett vs. Magna Vista
Noon - Magna Vista vs. Patrick County
2 p.m. - Magna Vista vs. Patrick County
4 p.m. - Bassett vs. Magna Vista
October 20
10 a.m. - Patrick County vs. McMichael
Noon - Michael vs. Magna Vista
2 p.m. - Magna Vista vs. Patrick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.