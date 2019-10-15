Bulletin Staff Report
VOLLEYBALL
Patrick County 3, Martinsville 0
Patrick County defeated Martinsville on the road in straight sets Tuesday, 25-13, 25-19, 25-15.
The Cougars had 27 kills, four blocks, 24 assists, 11 aces, and 38 digs as a team.
Anijah Hairston had two kills, one ace, and 12 digs for the Bulldogs. Savasiah Boyd had three aces, two kills, nine assists, and six digs. Tyreniasha Dillard had an ace, four kills, and eight digs, and Sanyia Mobley had an ace and six digs.
Patrick County improves to 10-9 on the year. They’ll finish the regular season on Thursday at home against Magna Vista at 7 p.m.
Martinsville falls to 1-16. They’ll take a week off before finishing the season on the road next Tuesday at Tunstall. Game time is at 7 p.m.
Tunstall 3, Magna Vista 0
Magna Vista fell in straight sets Tuesday at home against Tunstall, 25-22, 24-14, 25-19.
Zariah Scales led the way for the Warriors with 10 assists and nine digs. Emma Hankins had four kills, Morgan Smith had eight digs and two kills, and Mackenzie Hairston and Kaitlyn Viers had two blocks each.
Magna Vista falls to 10-6 overall. They’ll go on the road to Patrick County on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game, and finish the regular season next Tuesday on the road at Bassett.
