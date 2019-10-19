At the start of the fourth quarter Friday night at Martinsville, the Bulldogs downed a punt on the 2-yard line. At the time, Martinsville led rival Bassett 27-12 after dominating the game to that point.
If the Bengals were going to mount a comeback, it would have to start with a 98-yard drive with just nine minutes remaining on the clock.
After runs of 20, 27, 3, 10, and 4 yards, Bassett started towards together the turnaround, scoring a 24-yard touchdown from Ja'Ricous Hairston to Keshaun Valentine. The TD was the first of three the Bengals would score in the span of less than five minutes for the eventual 36-27 victory.
To that point, Bassett had lost four fumbles, including one in each of the team's first three possessions of the game. The second was returned 92 yards by Martinsville's Jaylen Finney.
The Bulldogs led 20-0 midway through the second quarter.
“We gave them the ball, we gave them five extra possessions in the first half... We were moving the ball. We were moving, we just kept coughing it up,” said Bassett head coach Brandon Johnson. “But I challenged them at halftime. I told them the game's not over.”
The Bengals were led in the fourth quarter by senior Kevon Smith. After Hairston's touchdown to Valentine, Smith ran in the 2-point conversion to cut Martinsville's lead to seven. It was one of five times he found the endzone in the fourth. He had two touchdown runs of four and two yards, and ran in three 2-point conversions to help with the Bengals' 24-point fourth quarter.
“He's been doing the same thing for us for three years now,” Johnson said of Smith. “He's a big kid, he's hard to tackle, and I tell him all the time, 'If you get the ball and somebody gets in your way go through them,' and that's basically what he did. He came off one time and told me his neck was feeling tight. The next thing you know he's running back in there. He wanted the ball tonight in his hands. And that's the Kevon that can one of the best players in this district.”
“I wanted it pretty bad,” Smith said. “The first half we started off pretty rough but the second half we came back in and did what we had to do.”
A TALE OF TWO HALVES
The first two quarters Friday were all Martinsville. After's Finney's fumble return, an onside kick attempt bounced off a Bassett player and was recovered by the Bulldogs. Four plays later, Jahil Martin had a 4-yard touchdown run. The next possession, Rashaun Dickerson found Khalil Niblett for a 22-yard score to put the Bulldogs up 20-0 with six minutes remaining in the first half.
“We ran out of players the second half,” said Martinsville head coach Bobby Martin. “We had guys get hurt. We're going to fix that too. But I'm proud of them. Not because we lost the game but because they played hard.”
Martinsville's Trey Wilson and JaKavius Wimbush each had fumble recoveries.
Neither team scored in the third quarter.
STATS
Smith finished the night with 198 yards rushing, three touchdowns, and a fumble. Elijah Stokes added 106 yards rushing and 48 receiving on seven catches for the Bengals. Simeon Walker-Muse had 101 yards rushing with a touchdown and a fumble. Hairston threw for 86 yards on 9-for-11 passing with a touchdown.
Martin had 134 yards rushing with two touchdown for the Bulldogs. Dickerson was 3-for-9 passing for 56 yards a touchdown.
QUOTES
Johnson: We have a football team full of gritty players and they just kept battling and kept coming to work. Even in the fourth quarter still being down and then finishing the game we finished, that's us as a program. It shows where we've been and where we're headed. I'm really proud of the guys tonight. They stepped up when they got challenged and we didn't let the emotions of this game get the bests of us. We just stayed true to what we do and the guys showed up for us.
Smith: It's a pretty big statement.
Martin: We're trying to build something. They're trying... I think we're working. We've got a lot of things we've got to fix but they're working.
I keep saying we've just got to keep working... we've got to try to get these guys healed up that are hurt. We're going to keep building... get better every day, get better every week. And they're trying. I love them. We're going to keep working. We're going to build up and do all right.
NEXT WEEK
Bassett (5-3) will return home next week to take on G.W.-Danville at 7 p.m.
Martinsville (0-8) will have a bye next week.
