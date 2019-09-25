Bassett's girls cross country team had six runners finish in the top 10 Tuesday at Halifax County High School for a team score of 19 and a dominant win in a Piedmont District meet.
Madeline Bishop won the meet, running 22:40. Zoe Kinkema, Logan Kinkema, and Alheli Ramos-Garcia finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
Magna Vista's Analuisa Frias finished 16th.
Tunstall, Halifax and Magna Vista were second, third and fourth, respectively, in the girls team scores.
Bassett also won the boys meet, with five runners finishing in the top 10. Shawn Foley won with a time of 17:05. Roy Garcia, Aubrey Davis, Zay Martin and Von Brim finished third, fifth, seventh and ninth, respectively.
Magna Vista's Colby Quigg finished 13th.
Tunstall, Halifax, and G.W.-Danville finished second, third and fourth, respectively, in the boys team scores.
Full results from the meet are listed below:
Piedmont District regular season cross county meet
Tuesday at Halifax County High School
Girls varsity results:
1. Madeline Bishop (BHS) 22:40
2. Sophie Hearp (THS) 22:50
3. Zoe Kinkema (BHS) 23:22
4. Logan Kinkema (BHS) 23:41
5. Alheli Ramos-Garcia (BHS) 23:46
6. Amanda Goade (BHS) 24:04
7. Piper Doughton (BHS) 24:05
8. Lacey Flanagan (BHS) 24:30
9. Lydia Wentzel (HHS) 24:41
10. Malorie Salley (HHS) 25:02
11. Abigail Eades (THS) 25:48
12. Abby Casen (HHS) 25:52
13. Nadia Hale (BHS) 26:12
14. Savannah Reid (THS) 26:15
15. Brittany Dalton (THS) 26:18
16. Analuisa Frias (MVHS) 28:41
17. Sydney Mahoney (THS) 29:00
18. Makiah Tarpley (THS) 29:42
19. Haley Howard (HHS) 29:56
20. Emily Shuler (BHS) 30:18
21. Victoria Prichett (MVHS) 30:20
22. Maci Henderson (HHS) 30:40
23. Jaci Parham (HHS) 30:47
24. Victoria Everhart (MVHS) 30:48
25. Morgan Crenshaw (HHS) 31:10
26. Sophia Baricer (THS) 31:31
27. Mia Lewis (HHS) 31:44
28. Sierra Lightfoot (THS) 32:16
29. Nancy Turner (BHS) 32:18
30. Valerie Crouch (BHS) 32:48
31. Susanna Watts (HHS) 33:01
32. Hannah Dow (GWHS) 33:02
33. Ashley Irby (HCHS) 34:30
34. Jenna Hall (HCHS) 34:50
35. Abligail Jimenez (MVHS) 35:30
36. Katie Tuck (THS) 35:43
37. Jamie Shelton (HHS) 37:06
38. Molly Conner (HHS) 37:08
39. Brielle Murphy (GWHS) 38:36
40. Alyssa Woods (MVHS) 38:37
41. Kirstan Ramirez (GWHS) 39:14
42. Azeneth Frias (MVHS) 40:12
43. Julie Myers (THS) 40:51
44. Sarah Gato (THS) 41:49
Girls varsity team scores
1. Bassett 19 pts
2. Tunstall 56 pts
3. Halifax 69 pts
4. Magna Vista 145 pts
Boys varsity results
1. Shawn Foley (BHS) 17:05
2. Ashton Weaver T(HS) 17:55
3. Roy Garcia (BHS) 18:27
4. Drew Salley (HHS) 18:29
5. Aubrey Davis (BHS) 18:35
6. Charles Hearp (THS) 18:36
7. Zay Martin (BHS) 18:57
8. Will van Opstal (HHS) 18:58
9. Von Brim (BHS) 18:59
10. Jake Arnold (BHS) 18:59
11. Greyson Crouch (BHS) 19:22
12. Nathan Morrison (BHS) 19:35
13. Colby Quigg (MVHS) 19:39
14. Chase Powell (HHS) 20:05
15. Evan Adkins (THS) 20:07
16. Jonah Miller (BHS) 20:18
17. Oliver Lopez (BHS) 20:22
18. J.T. Francis (HHS) 20:26
19. Stanford Wells (THS) 20:50
20. Jacob Lunt (MHS) 20:51
21. J.C. Gonzalez (THS) 21:05
22. Jaylen Jones (GWHS) 21:06
23. Landon Sink (BHS) 21:07
24. Wesley Mullen (MVHS) 21:16
25. Grayden Smith (GWHS) 21:22
26. Justin Jacobson (BHS) 21:27
27. Marco Garcia (BHS) 21:39
28. Cale Newton (HHS) 21:46
29. Colin Jesse (BHS) 22:02
30. Benjamin Flores (BHS) 22:07
31. Nathan Connor (HHS) 22:08
32. Kelly Featherston (HHS) 22:45
33. Dallas Younger (THS) 22:47
34. Nick Harris (HHS) 23:00
35. Alex Driggs (HHS) 23:10
36. Christian Ramirez (GWHS) 23:26
37. Garrett Jones (GWHS) 23:32
38. Nicholas Harp (THS) 23:34
39. Luke Reed (HHS) 23:35
40. Andrew Hanson (HHS) 23:37
41. Christian Ephram (GWHS) 24:16
42. Eyab Hamby (MVHS) 24:17
43. Trevor Riddle (HHS) 24:58
44. Matt Ross (THS) 25:01
45. Alex Powell (MVHS) 25:26
46. Cole Rogan (THS) 25:48
47. Michael Barnes (THS) 25:49
48. Dominique Ramirez (GWHS) 27:54
Boys varsity team scores
1. Bassett 25 pts
2. Tunstall 52 pts
3. Halifax 57 pts
4. GW 108 pts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.