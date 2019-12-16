The Bassett boys basketball team dropped to 0-6 this season following a 78-66 loss to Floyd County at home Monday.
Bassett had trimmed a nine-point deficit in the first quarter to just three by the end of the period, but by the time the second quarter began, Bassett was all out of comebacks.
After the Bengals narrowed the Buffaloes’ lead to one, at 16-15, Floyd County utilized a 14-2 run to build an advantage that proved to be too much for Bassett to overcome.
Floyd County led 40-27 at halftime, and its lead swelled to as much as 19 in the second half, helping the Buffaloes improve to 4-0 this year.
Bassett got within eight points in the fourth quarter but could get no closer.
Jaxon Ford led Bassett with 20 points in the loss. He was backed up by Keshaun Valentine, who scored 12.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215.
