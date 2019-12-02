A stifling defensive effort from Chatham’s girls basketball team on Monday helped the Cavaliers to a season-opening 47-20 win at Bassett High School.
Chatham led 29-13 at halftime and allowed just seven points in the final two quarters.
Bassett’s Madison Ross, Sydney Witcher and Gracie Ratcliff all scored four points to lead the Bengals. Lacey Flanagan and Ja’Naya Ross each scored three points, and Kymia Pitzer scored two to round out the scoring for Bassett. Chatham’s Quanadra Tunstall led all scorers with 17 points, and Keslee Hylton backed her up with 10. Nysheia Miller chipped in nine points.
— Parker Cotton
