The Bassett girls basketball team will have a large void to fill in the 2019-20 season following the graduation of Cara Halbert, a first team all-district and all-region selection a year ago.
In her place, Bengals fifth-year head coach Binky Walmsley hopes that a new scoring threat emerges from the team’s seven varsity players.
“We’re small, and we’ll have to rely on defense,” Walmsley said, “because I think our offense is going to take a while to jell because we just don’t have any proven scorers coming back.”
At the top of the list of possibilities, though, are seniors Lacey Flanagan and Ja’Naya Ross, who both have experience from starting last season.
“They have some experience, which is good for us. Lacey’s been our point guard, and Ja’Naya’s going to be two-guard,” Walmsley said. “Ja’Naya can shoot the ball well, and Lacey shoots it fairly well.”
Once the offense comes together more, Walmsley said he’d like his team to play with a quick pace and run the open floor.
“We’re going to try to do that so teams don’t have a chance to set up against us because I don’t like getting in a half-court offense,” he said.
Beyond the two seniors, Bassett’s roster is rounded out by sophomores Sydney Witcher, Jessica Milby and Kymia Pitzer, along with freshmen Madison Ross and Gracie Ratcliff.
Walmsley said Witcher gained valuable experience starting last season as a freshman.
“Sydney does a lot of little things,” he said. “She’s a good rebounder and good on defense. I’m hoping her scoring will pick up this year.”
After going 4-17 last season, the Bengals may have some more growing pains in store as they bring along a pair of freshmen in contributing roles.
“When you’re dealing with freshmen, you have an unproven product and you’re just trying to improve every day,” Walmsley said. “It’s a big jump for them, and it’s going to be a work in progress.”
Last season: 4-17
Roster breakdownSeniors: Lacey Flanagan, Ja’Naya Ross
Sophomores: Sydney Witcher, Kymia Pitzer, Jessica Milby
Freshmen: Madison Ross, Gracie Ratcliff
Players to watchLacey Flanagan: “Lacey will be the primary ball handler,” Bassett coach Binky Walmsley said. “She’ll run the offense. She’s a really smart girl.”
Ja’Naya Ross: “We’ll have to count on her for scoring,” Walmsley said. “She’s our best shooter from the perimeter.”
Bassett Girls Basketball 2019-20 Schedule All games at 7 p.m.
Dec. 2: Chatham at Bassett
Dec. 4: Bassett at Salem
Dec. 6: Bassett at Blacksburg
Dec. 9: Bassett at Chatham
Dec. 11: Franklin County at Bassett
Dec. 13: Blacksburg at Bassett
Dec. 17: Tunstall at Bassett
Dec. 19: Bassett at Magna Vista
Dec. 20: Bassett at William Byrd
Jan. 3: George Washington at Bassett
Jan. 7: Patrick County at Bassett
Jan. 8: McMichael at Bassett
Jan. 10: Bassett at Halifax County
Jan. 17: Martinsville at Bassett
Jan. 21: Bassett at Tunstall
Jan. 22: William Byrd at Bassett
Jan. 24: Magna Vista at Bassett
Jan. 28: Bassett at George Washington
Jan. 29: Bassett at Franklin County
Jan. 31: Bassett at Patrick County
Feb. 4: Halifax County at Bassett
Feb. 11: Bassett at Martinsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.