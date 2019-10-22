A big second half for Carlisle’s boys soccer team helped the Chiefs open the playoffs on a high note.
Vitor Otsuka scored all four goals for the Chiefs, and Will Johnston added three assists on the way to a 4-0 victory over Virginia Episcopal School at Smith River Sports Complex Tuesday in the first round of the VIC conference tournament.
The Chiefs took the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament after finishing the regular season 8-2-2. They won six of their final seven games.
“It’s a good way to start the postseason,” said Carlisle coach Grant Boaz. “We started slow in the first half, got the goal when it mattered... The second half we really turned it on, cleared it a little bit more, moved the ball a little bit faster. It was a great way to start. We’ve got a lot more left to do.”
Otsuka struck first with 16:52 left in the first half off of a rebound on a shot by Juan Vascones, and the Chiefs went into the half with a slight 1-0 lead.
“I guess it was just the improvement of the team that gave me a lot of confidence,” Otsuka said. “How much we trust teach other and how much we’ve been playing together.”
In the second, Johnston found Otsuka about midway between the goal and midfield, and the strike from Otsuka’s foot went past the entire VES defense and into the back corner of the net.
Otsuka struck again from far beyond the box with 17:11 to play, and put the game away for good with a final goal in stoppage time.
“I think the key was starting 100 percent from the very beginning of the game and playing together,” he said. “We had a little bit of time where we slept and didn’t play very well and they had some great chances, but after halftime we got up and we realized what we had to do and played like we were supposed to do.”
“He’s been one of the most consistent players all year for us,” Boaz said of the senior captain. “He stepped up when Will was out with an injury and really stepped up and helped carry the team... They’ve all stepped up. Losing the conference player of the year last year and getting to where we are, it’s a real testament to these boys and everything they’ve done.”
Otsuka said it was “very, very important” for the team to come out and get a big win to start their postseason run. The Chiefs are ranked No. 6 in the latest VISAA state rankings, with fellow VIC school Covenant ranked No. 2, and rival North Cross ranked No. 4.
The Chiefs will now move on to play North Cross on Thursday in the VIC semifinals. The Raiders, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, defeated Miller School 3-2 on Tuesday.
Carlisle and North Cross have met in the VISAA state championship game the last two seasons.
“If each person does their job and does what they’re supposed to do we’ll fight and we’ll win the game,” Boaz said. “We’ve showed that grit, we’ve showed that fight, we’ve created those opportunities. Thursday is going to be one tough game. At North Cross, a tough atmosphere, but if we have the fight and the grit we’ll pull it off.”
Carlisle and North Cross battled to a 1-1 tie in a rain-shortened game in their only meeting this season. The Chiefs played a man-down in the game thanks to an early red card.
“When we get back up there we’re going to show them what we can do with 11,” Boaz said.
“We’ve been trying to get this rematch for so long and we’re definitely going to go up there and beat them as best as we can,” Otsuka said.
Carlisle will travel to Roanoke to take on North Cross on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.