Bulletin Staff Report
The Bassett and Martinsville rivalry spans generations, and players from decades past all have stories of epic matchups between the two schools.
The two teams will meet up for the latest installment of the rivalry tonight in Martinsville, and while the each squad is at different points in their rebuild, history proves that records mean nothing when the Bengals and Bulldogs meet up.
On the other side of Henry County, Patrick County travels to Ridgeway to take on Magna Vista on the Warriors’ homecoming. Magna Vista is fighting for a top spot in the Region 3D playoffs, while Patrick County is needing a win to stay in contention in Region 2C.
Here’s what to expect during Week 8 on the gridiron:
Bassett (4-3) at Martinsville (0-7)
History: Both teams have 11 wins each in their last 22 matchups. Bassett won last year’s meeting, 21-15, but Martinsville was victorious the previous three seasons.
Offense: Both the Bengals and Bulldogs come in to tonight’s contest with similarly young offenses. Both teams have freshmen running the show at quarterback, to similar results in the stats department this season. Martinsville’s Rashaun Dickerson had 336 yards passing and four touchdowns prior to last week’s game at Halifax, and Bassett’s Ja’Ricous Hairston has 541 yards passing and six touchdowns this season.
While neither quarterback is especially mobile, they’re both complemented by athletic receivers. Martinsville seniors Javontae Manns and Jahill Martin lead the Bulldogs in receiving this season. Martin has three touchdown catches this year and also had a kick return touchdown last week against Halifax.
For Bassett, Hairston’s receivers are equally as athletic, though they are younger. Senior Demetrius Gill leads the Bengals in receptions (10), receiving yards (236) and touchdowns (4), but behind him are junior Keshaun Valentine and freshman Elijah Stokes.
Defense: Bassett hasn’t lit the world on fire offensively this season, and their four wins have come largely off of the strong play of the defense, which sports seven senior all with at least three years of varsity experience under their belts. The front line, nicknamed “The Hot Boys”, is led by senior Austin McDaniel, who had a sack and a tackle for loss last week against Tunstall. The Bengals are extremely fast and hit hard, wreaking havoc on opposing QBs.
Martinsville’s defense has struggled all season. Last week’s 47-14 loss to Halifax was the third time this year the Bulldogs have allowed at least 45 points to an opponent. Youth has played a major factor for Martinsville, but they have shown glimpses of athleticism against strong offenses.
What to know: Bassett jumped out early against a winless Tunstall team last week before allowing two late touchdowns and nearly a potential game-tying TD in the final minutes. While the defense said following the game they enjoy playing with their backs against the wall, expect the Bengals to come out tonight ready to get a lead and keep it early against the Bulldogs.
Bassett comes into tonight’s game ranked No. 6 in the Region 3D playoff standings, an improvement of one spot since last week. The Bengals are just 0.15 points behind No. 5 Christiansburg (3-3).
Patrick County (3-4) at Magna Vista (5-1)
History: Magna Vista has won the last 10 meetings, including a 42-21 victory last season.
Offense: Tonight’s matchup will pit two completely different offenses against one another. Patrick County’s ground game has accounted for 1,971 total rushing yards this season, 895 yards more than Magna Vista has rushed for as a team.
Patrick County junior running back Dae’Shawn Penn has alone rushed for more yards than the entire Warriors squad (1203-1076).
Behind Penn, fellow PC back Carson Merriman’s 477 yards is better than all but one Magna Vista player. Warriors senior Louis Taylor leads the team with 492 yards rushing, and has found the endzone 16 times.
Magna Vista has found much more success through the air. Quarterback Dryus Hairston has thrown for 898 yards and 10 touchdowns, finding eight different receivers this year.
Defense: Magna Vista’s defense has had no trouble stopping the run this season, allowing just 414 total rushing yards in six games. Three times this season they’ve held teams to less than 100 yards rushing — once when they held LCA to two yards and once when Martinsville finished with negative yardage.
The Warriors D has also forced 17 turnovers this season — eight interceptions and nine fumbles.
Magna Vista comes into tonight’s game with the advantage defensively, but the Cougars have also done well in with forcing turnovers this season.
What to know: Both teams will be coming into tonight’s game while a similar sense of urgency. Patrick County currently sits ninth in the Region 2C playoffs, with the top 8 teams making the postseason. The Cougars are tied with No. 8 Fort Chiswell in points, and four teams in the region have identical 3-4 records. A win over a Magna Vista team a class higher would go a long way towards boosting PC’s points as they fight for a playoff spot in their new region.
On the other side, Magna Vista is coming off of a bye-week, and in the Region 3D standings the Warriors dropped from second to third. They’re now tied with Hidden Valley with 24.000 points each. Magna Vista’s record is better than the Titans (4-2), and just a loss worse than No. 1 seeded Lord Botetourt (6-0). While the Warriors don’t seem in danger of missing the playoffs, they’ll want to keep winning to stay at or near the top to secure a first, and possibly second, round home game.
