Patrick County (2-3) at Martinsville (0-5)
Kickoff at 7 p.m.
History: Patrick County’s 21-0 win last year was the team's first victory over the Bulldogs since 2009.
Offense: As is typical for the Cougars, their offense is run almost exclusively on the ground. Their ground-and-pound style has accounted for 1,637 total rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in five games this season. Patrick County’s Dae’Shawn Penn eclipsed the 1,000 yards rushing mark last week against Bassett, and is averaging better than 10 yards a carry this season.
Even though the Cougars rely most heavily on the run game, quarterback Will Sprowl will throw in a pass to throw off opposing defenses from time-to-time. He’s completed just five this season, but is averaging better than 24 yards on completions.
Martinsville’s offense has struggled this season, scoring just 58 points in five games. The Bulldogs are coming off of a shutout loss to Magna Vista.
One bright spot for the Bulldogs has been senior receiver Jahil Martin, who leads the team in receiving yards (121) and touchdowns (3). Martin, 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, got his first touches out of the backfield last week, rushing five times for 21 yards.
Defense: Both the Cougars and Bulldogs are coming off of tough losses a week ago. Patrick County has been up and down week-to-week this season. They’ve allowed 25, 14, 48, and 13 points in the last four games in which they’ve gone 1-3. The Cougars have forced five defensive turnovers this season, and have only allowed 261 passing yards in five games.
Martinsville allowed the most points they’ve given up all season in a 62-0 loss to Magna Vista last week. The Warriors were helped offensively by five defensive turnovers. Martinsville is allowing an average 44 points to opponents this season.
What to know: This will be the first meeting between Martinsville and Patrick County with both teams in the same region. The Cougars dropped down to VHSL Class 2 prior to this season, joining Martinsville in Region 2C. In the first playoff rankings released by the VHSL earlier this week, Patrick County was sitting eighth, with the top 8 teams earning a postseason spot.
Martinsville was 14th in the rankings. A win by either team will be huge in a region in which seven teams currently are under .500, one is 2-2, and three others are 3-2.
Halifax (3-1) at Bassett (3-2)
Kickoff at 7 p.m.
History: Halifax has won the last three meetings, including a 34-0 victory a season ago. The Comets are 6-2 against the Bengals all time.
What to know: Halifax is coming off of its first loss of the season, a 28-7 road loss to Jefferson Forest. Prior to that, the Comets had outscored opponents 97-43 in three victories to start the season.
The Comets threw an interception and lost a fumble in the loss a week ago.
Bassett is riding a 3-game winning streak in which they’ve scored at least 23 points in each contest, while never allowing more than 19. The Bengals have matched their win total from last year at the midway point of the season.
The Bengals' offense has been helped by the emergence of senior running back Kevon Smith. After rushing for just 32, 34, and 56 yards the first three games, Smith has exploded the last two weeks, putting up 330 rushing yards and scoring four touchdowns. Smith has all six of the Bengals' rushing touchdowns this season.
Bassett freshman quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston has thrown a touchdown pass in each of the last three games.
In the latest VHSL playoff rankings, Bassett was sixth in Region 3D, with the top 8 teams reaching the postseason.
Magna Vista (4-1) at Tunstall (0-4)
History: Tunstall won the last meeting, 19-13, in the first round of the Region 3D playoffs last season. Prior to that game, Magna Vista had won the last 10 meetings between the two schools.
What to know: Magna Vista and Tunstall’s two meetings last season were decided by a combined 12 points. Since then, though, both teams have seemingly gone in opposite directions. Magna Vista finished the season 5-6, but has since started 2019 by outscoring opponents 212-74 this season.
Tunstall has yet to win a game in 2019, allowing more than 60 points twice, and at least 30 points in all four games. The Trojans have been outscored 191-59 this season.
In the latest VHSL playoff rankings, Magna Vista was second in Region 3D, with the top 8 teams reaching the postseason. The Warriors have the same number of wins as top ranked Lord Botetourt (4-0).
