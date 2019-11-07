The battle for the Smith River Classic trophy will go down at Bassett High School tonight when the Bengals take on rival Magna Vista for the regular season finale.
Just a bit down the road in Martinsville, the Bulldogs will take on rival G.W.-Danville in their season finale.
Here’s what to know about both games:
Magna Vista (7-2) at Bassett (5-4)
History: Bassett won 13-7 last season, snapping a 5-year winning streak by the Warriors. Magna Vista leads the Smith River Rivalry series 14-8 over the last 22 seasons.
Offense: Magna Vista junior Dryus Hairston has been far-and-away the best quarterback of the local schools this season, throwing for 1,604 yards and 17 touchdowns with an 83% completion percentage. Hairston has added two rushing TDs this season.
And the Warrior is surrounded by tons of weapons at his disposal. Senior running back Louis Taylor had rushed for 757 yards , and added 17 touchdowns before last week’s game at G.W.-Danville.
Four different Magna Vista receivers have caught at least one touchdown this season. Prior to last week’s game against G.W., Ty Grant led the way with 445 yards receiving and five touchdowns, and Isaac Ellison had four touchdowns.
Bassett’s offense isn’t quite as experienced, with the bulk of the numbers coming from underclassmen, but also deep with weapons. Freshman quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston took over the job the first game of the season, and has thrown for 691 yards and seven touchdowns. Fellow freshman Elijah Stokes has rushed for 194 yards and caught 16 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore Simeon Walker-Muse is second on the team in rushing with 320 yards and one touchdown.
The Bengals aren’t all young, though. Their biggest offensive weapon is senior Kevon Smith, who has 13 of the team’s 16 rushing touchdowns this season. Smith has 852 yards rushing this season. Fellow senior Demetrius Gill leads the team in receiving with 257 yards on 11 catches. He has four TD catches this season. Junior Keshaun Valentine is second on the team with 216 yards on 10 catches and a score.
Defense: While both the Warriors and Bengals offenses are deep and have improved throughout the season, it’s been the defenses of both squads that have led the way.
Magna Vista’s defense had likely its most impressive performance of the season a week ago, holding G.W.-Danville to just two touchdowns in a 28-14 win. The Eagles came into the contest averaging more than 45 points per game.
The Warriors, led by a host of seniors including Logan George, Trimon Holland, Freddie Roberts, and Taylor, have two shutouts this season and are allowing opponents just 12.3 points per game. The Warriors have recovered 13 fumbles and intercepted 10 passes this season.
Bassett’s defense also sports many seniors, led by Austin McDaniel, Dylan Hairfield, and Dominic Gill, who bring intensity and an old school mentality to a fast front line. The Bengals are allowing opponents to score 24.7 points per game.
What to know: The phrase “throw the records out the window” is cliché, but it absolutely applies to games between Magna Vista and Bassett. Just last season the Bengals were 0-5 when they defeated a 3-2 Warriors squad. Expect tensions to again run high as the Warriors try to return the Smith River Classic trophy back to Ridgeway and the Bengals try to prove last season wasn’t a fluke.
Both teams are also gearing up for the postseason. Thanks to the Warriors’ win over G.W. last week, they’re now ranked No. 2 in the Region 3D playoff standings, and are all but guaranteed at least one home game in the postseason. Magna Vista has hosted a playoff game every year since 2009.
Staying in the No. 2 spot would mean Magna Vista would host a second round playoff game, should they make it that far.
Bassett is guaranteed its best record since 2015, and a win would mean a .500 record for the first time since 2008. The Bengals are currently No. 5 in the Region 3D standings, meaning they’re more than likely to make the postseason for the first time since 2012.
G.W.-Danville (6-3) at Martinsville (0-9)
History: Two team have played each of the last six seasons, with G.W. a perfect 6-0 in that span. The Eagles defeated the Bulldogs 66-19 in Danville last season.
What to know: Martinsville is hoping to avoid going winless for the first time in school history, but it certainly won’t be an easy task. G.W.-Danville fell to Magna Vista a week ago, and the Eagles haven’t lost two games in a row since the final two games of the season in 2016. They haven’t lost four games in the regular season since 2011.
The Bulldogs have certainly improved the last two games, carrying late leads against Bassett and Tunstall. Martinsville’s defense has been really strong in those contests, forcing seven turnovers — six recovered fumbles and one interception.
The defense will have its hands full against a G.W. squad that has scored 50 or more points five times this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.