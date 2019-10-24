There will be excitement at Martinsville Speedway Friday, but football fans will have their eyes on the high school gridirons, with three games all carrying playoff significance as the season winds down.
Here’s a look at three local games:
Halifax County (5-2) at Magna Vista (6-1)
Magna Vista has won three straight games, but the Warriors have dropped two spots in the Region 3D playoffs the last two weeks. Despite carrying the second best record in the region, Magna Vista has dropped to No. 4 in the rankings behind Lord Botetourt (7-0), Hidden Valley (5-2), and Northside (5-2).
A win over VHSL Class 4 Halifax County tonight will be a huge help for the Warriors as they try to collect as many points as possible for the postseason.
Halifax comes into this week’s contest in Ridgeway with just two losses — a 28-7 road loss to Jefferson Forest earlier this season and a 62-27 road loss to G.W.-Danville a week ago. The Comets come in averaging 29 points per game, while allowing 23 points per game. The two losses are the only time Halifax has allowed more than 20 points to an opponent.
Magna Vista has allowed just three points in the last three games, with two shutouts against Martinsville and Patrick County. The offense has been just as strong, scoring at least 50 points in three of the last four games.
Warriors quarterback Dryus Hairston passed the 1,000 yards passing milestone last week against Patrick County. He’s thrown 13 touchdown passes this season.
Tunstall (0-7) at Patrick County (3-5)
Patrick County’s two straight losses to Magna Vista and G.W.-Danville last week dropped the Cougars to No. 10 in the Region 2C playoffs. A contest against winless VHSL Class 3 Tunstall was perfect timing for the Cougars, who hope a win will help them move back up into the Top 8 for a playoff spot.
Patrick County’s offense has stalled the last two week, scoring 14 points against G.W.-Danville and none against Magna Vista. Before that, the Cougars were averaging 22.5 points per game.
Tunstall has only scored more than 20 points once this season. They come into Week 9 averaging 13.5 points per game, and allow 42.5. Opponents have scored more than 55 points three times.
G.W.-Danville (5-2) at Bassett (5-3)
Bassett comes into Friday’s contest as the No. 6 seed in Region 3D, and could move up a spot with a win over VHSL Class 4 G.W.-Danville.
Bassett has won two straight games against Tunstall and Martinsville. The Bengals are averaging better than 25 points per game over their last six contests.
G.W. has won back-to-back games scoring 54 and 62 points against Patrick County and Halifax. The Eagles have scored at least 42 points in all but one game this season, with five games scoring more than 50 points.
The Eagles are allowing just over 24 points per game.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
