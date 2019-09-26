Four local teams will play just two games this week as rivals meet on the gridiron in the Piedmont District. Martinsville will travel to Ridgeway to take on Magna Vista, and Bassett will travel to Stuart to take on Patrick County.
Both games will feature four teams built on fast defenses and power running offenses, with every player fighting for not just a win, but, more importantly, bragging rights.
Here’s a look at both games:
Martinsville (0-4) at Magna Vista (3-1)
Kickoff at 7 p.m.
History: Magna Vista has won the last 10 meetings, including 56-6 victory last season.
Offense: Magna Vista will have the edge on offense Friday night, largely due to depth and experience. Quarterback Dryus Hairston is in his first year as a full-time starter for the Warriors, but the junior played quarterback much of the second half of the season last year, and has already thrown for 529 yards and four touchdowns in four games, with two additional rushing TDs.
Behind Hairston is running back Louis Taylor, who has 12 rushing touchdowns this season. Taylor isn’t racking up the yards, with 318 on 51 carries this season, but he’s been reliable in the red zone and has more trips to the endzone than the rest of the Warriors combined.
Hairston’s favorite weapon through the air has been receiver Ty Grant, for good reason. One of the tallest players on the team, the 6-foot-3 Grant has grabbed nine catches, including two touchdowns for a team-high 198 yards in three games this season.
Martinsville’s offense is younger, but has been showing bright spots the last two games. Freshman quarterback Rashaun Dickerson threw for a season-high 125 yards last week against Chatham, and added two touchdowns. The Bulldogs’ 21 points against the Cavaliers is the second most they’ve scored in a game this season.
Dickerson has two reliable senior receivers helping him get more comfortable. Jahil Martin had two touchdowns last week, and three so far this season, with five catches in four games. Javontae Manns leads the team with nine catches this season, including five a week ago.
Defense: Magna Vista’s defense was dominant through the first three games of the season, but had their first hiccup last week against Franklin County, allowing 40 points, and a season-high 318 yards of total offense. The Warriors only forced one turnover by the Eagles, after forcing four in each of the previous two games.
Martinsville’s defense has struggled all season. Despite having the speed to get to quarterbacks and wreak havoc in the backfield, the Bulldogs' inexperience and size has allowed teams to move downfield. Teams have scored at least 32 points against Martinsville in every game this season.
What to know: Games between Magna Vista and Martinsville carry significance for the players, but the Warriors have had the edge over the last decade. The only time the games were close was in 2016 and 2017, when Magna Vista won 20-14 and 51-37. In the other eight games in the Warriors' 10-game winning streak against Martinsville, they’ve won by an average of 29 points.
Martinsville is rebuilding under first-year head coach Bobby Martin, while Magna Vista looks to be back near its peak as one of the better teams in VHSL Class 3. Friday's be a matchup between two teams in two very different spots.
A win by Magna Vista would be the 100th career win for head coach Joe Favero.
Bassett (2-2) at Patrick County (2-2)
Kickoff at 7 p.m.
History: Bassett won last nine meetings, including 29-8 last season.
Offense: Much like Martinsville, Bassett’s offense is also led by a freshman quarterback, Ja’Ricous Hairston, who has also started to get in the groove the last few games. Hairston threw for 66 yards on 7-for-10 passing with a touchdown. He’s up to 258 yards passing on the season.
Friday’s game between the Bengals and Cougars will likely be fought on the ground, though. Both teams have running backs who can each take over a game. Patrick County’s Dae’Shawn Penn has a good chance of reaching 1,000 yards for the season on Friday, coming in 87 yards shy. Penn is averaging just over 228 yards rushing per game this season, and has added nine touchdowns.
Patrick County’s Carson Merriman and Will Sprowl have added additional backup in the backfield, rushing for a combined 377 yards and three touchdowns.
Bassett senior running back Kevon Smith is coming off a season-high 213-yard game against Dan River, a game in which he reached the end zone three times. Smith has five touchdowns, all of the rushing TDs by the Bengals this season.
Defense: After struggling the first two games, Bassett’s defense the last two games has allowed 12 and 19 points, and 195 and 93 total yards of offense. The Bengals held Dan River to -26 yards rushing a week ago.
Bassett and Patrick County’s defenses both love to fly to the ball and use their speed and aggressiveness to wreak havoc on opposing offenses.
The Cougars defense bounced back from a 48-14 loss to Christiansburg two weeks ago by holding North Stokes to just 14 points in a win last Friday. Patrick County’s defense has been led by Bryson Fulcher, a senior who was an all-region selection a season. Fulcher had a sack, a forced fumble, and eight tackles against North Stokes. Fellow Cougars Chris Drewery and Wyatt Argo also had interceptions in the win.
What to know: Both the Bengals and Cougars are in similar positions this season. Both have .500 records four games into the season, which neither team has seen in several years. Bassett has already nearly matched their win total from last season when they went 3-7, and Patrick County has tied theirs from 2018 when they went 2-8.
Now, both teams are feeling like they’re on the other side of their rebuilds, looking now to possible playoff spots. Expect both teams to be extra motivated to keep winning, especially against a Piedmont District foe.
