At one point during the fourth set of Thursday’s Piedmont District volleyball tournament semifinals game at Magna Vista, Bassett had a a 17-6 lead over the Warriors.
Magna Vista battled back though, outscoring the Bengals 19-6 the rest of the way on the way to a set win, and ultimately a 3-1 match victory over their rivals, 27-29, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23.
The Warriors began mounting their comeback in the fourth set, and brought the score to 21-15 to force a Bassett timeout.
Out of the timeout, Danielle Draper had an ace, and Mackenzie Hairston and Morgan Smith had kills to cut the lead to three. Another ace by Draper, and kills by Hairston and Carlee Ashworth tied the score for the first time in the set at 21-21.
“It took a lot of talking and a lot of energy,” Hairston said. “I think in the beginning our energy was down and then finally we were able to pick it up and we were able to come back and play like we knew we could play the whole time.”
The two teams tied twice more before a missed serve by Bassett, and a final kill brought about the final score, and brought the Warriors and their fans to their feet.
“i just told them to find some heart,” said Magna Vista coach Jessica France. “These girls have worked extremely hard all season... I just told them to find that heart, find that pride. They have worked way too hard to give up and they pulled it out. It was ugly. It was ugly. Bassett came to play tonight. It was a good game, but thankfully we were able to come out on top.”
The game was extremely close the entire time, with several marathon volleys between the two teams. Bassett won the first set in overtime.
After Magna Vista jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second, Bassett eventually cut the lead to one at 13-12. The Bengals took a first lead at 22-21, and the two teams tied before Draper served three straight points for the set win.
In the third, Bassett led 6-1 early, and again carried a 21-16 lead late before mistakes helped the Warriors come away with the eventual win.
“This isn’t the first game we’ve done that. And we’ve played to five, like, many games before and we’ve always come out on top so I think that’s just what we’re good at,” Hairston said. “It’s a big deal, especially it being Bassett and them being our rivals. This was a big game we needed to win right before we go into regions.”
The Warriors finished second in the PD regular season, a feat France said hasn’t happened “in I don’t know how long.” This is the first time Magna Vista has made the PD tournament in three years since it was cut to a four team tourney.
“It’s been more of a very proud feeling,” France said. “My first year here we only won four games... So the fact that we are No. 2 and holding this No. 2 spot is just very proud. I’m very proud of those girls.”
Now they’ll move on to face Tunstall on the road in the PD championship game on Wednesday. The tournament has no bearing on the Region 3D tournament, which both Magna Vista and Bassett will play in beginning next week.
Smith had four aces, 26 digs, and 14 kills for the Warriors Monday. Hairston added 24 digs, seven kills, and one block. Zariah Scales had 46 assists, 12 digs, and 10 points. Kaitlyn Viers had eight kills, six blocks. Carlee Ashworth had 11 digs. Emma Hankins had 10 points, two aces, 14 digs, and 10 kills, and Draper had 21 digs, 14 points, and two aces.
For the Bengals, Allie Laine had 21 kills, and six blocks. Tabitha Hall added 13 service points. Kaylee Keith had 14 assists and Sydney Martin had 13. Makayla Rumley had nine kills, and 10 service points, and Megan Scott had eight kills.
Both teams will begin play in their region tournaments next week. Dates, times, and opponents are to be determined.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
