Magna Vista posted its second shutout of the season in a 41-0 rout of Patrick County Friday night in Ridgeway.
The Warriors' defense held Patrick County to 190 total yards of offense - 93 rushing and 97 passing. Friday was the first time this season the Cougars failed to score at least two touchdowns.
The Warriors scored a touchdown in each of the first two quarters, but turned on the jets in the second half, scoring twice in each of the third and fourth quarters. Ty Johnson and Louis Taylor had two touchdowns each. Both of Johnson's came in the third quarter on a 30-yard run and a 67-yard pass from quarterback Dryus Hairston.
Taylor scored on a 2-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter, and on a another 2-yard run to open the fourth quarter.
Hairston had two other touchdown passes - a 30-yard catch by Ty Grant, and a 25-yard catch by Isaac Ellison. Hairston was 11-for-21 passing for 185 yards and three TDs.
Johnson had four catches for 89 yards, and added two runs for 38 yards. Taylor had 21 carries for 133 yards.
Patrick County running back Dae'Shawn Penn was held to less than 100 yards rushing for the second straight week after going for more than 1,000 yards in the first six games of the season. Penn had 18 carries for 52 yards, and added four receptions for 60 yards, leading the Cougars in both.
Quarterback Will Sprowl for 7-for-13 passing for 97 yards.
Magna Vista improves to 6-1 on the year. They'll return home on Friday to take on Halifax (5-2) at 7 p.m.
Patrick County falls to 3-5 on the year. They'll return home to Stuart on Friday to take on Tunstall (0-7) at 7 p.m.
